Amherst County supervisors are searching for two residents to serve as citizen representatives on the Amherst County Service Authority’s board of directors.
The board of supervisors during its Nov. 5 meeting directed county staff to begin soliciting citizen interest for interviewing for appointment to the ACSA board. For 66 years supervisors have made up the membership of the authority’s governing board but county officials recently decided to bring on two citizen appointees and have two supervisors step off the board, a move the county has said is aimed at improving interaction with the business community and bringing in more private sector expertise.
As of September the authority, which has existed since the Madison Heights Sanitary District was formed in 1936, has just more than 6,000 water accounts and roughly 1,100 sewer accounts.
Supervisors also voted Nov. 5 to direct the county attorney to modify proposed articles of incorporation tied to the planned leadership change to require the two citizen members shall be residents of the county and at least one shall either be a customer of the authority or have an ownership interest in a business that is a customer of the authority.
The citizen members shall be disqualified from serving if they are no longer eligible for membership under those conditions, according to the board’s motion.
Supervisors in the past few meetings spent much time debating the specifics for appointing new members. The idea is to bring on a pair of citizen members next year, see how that process works and consider possibly appointing more residents over time, according to Chairman Jimmy Ayers.
Supervisor David Pugh said he wants to ensure the county is clear on who it can appoint and feels the citizen members should be required to live in the county so those directly affected by the authority’s decisions and functioning are properly represented.
“We will not be on this board forever,” Pugh said of the need to appoint county residents with a vested interest in the authority. “I would like to restrict it because if we can’t find enough people among [more than 31,000 county residents] we’re not looking hard enough.”
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said documents incorporating the planned change are written to include authority customers as part of making sure the citizen appointees have a vested interest.
“If you’re a customer, you live in the county,” Rodgers said, adding of the appointment process. “We’re trying to increase your flexibility, not restrict it.”
The proposed articles state at all times supervisors representing District 4 and District 5, where the majority of ACSA customers reside, shall be given preference to continuing serving the authority board if they wish to.
Supervisors will hold a public hearing prior to any change to the makeup of the authority’s board.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.