Amherst County’s public schools are among 92% of schools in Virginia to receive full accreditation, the state’s Department of Education announced Monday.
The high school, two middle schools and six elementary schools in Amherst County are accredited in meeting educational benchmarks for the second consecutive year.
“The success we are seeing in Amherst County Public Schools is exciting and doesn’t happen in the blink of an eye,” said Dana Norman, director of academics. “It has taken many years of dedicated teachers, students, parents and administrators working together to create a culture of learning.”
In reaching full accreditation in 2018 for the first time in seven years, Norman said administrators knew their main goal was to close the achievement gap.
“Our motivation was ensuring that all students were consistently engaged in high quality education. I feel that putting an emphasis on our neediest students and making that a priority, we are narrowing the gap among our students with disabilities, black and economically disadvantaged [students],” Norman said.
She added every school in Amherst County is concentrated on improvements.
“Whether it is a school that has excelled in all areas for multiple years, or one that consistently struggles — the goal is to look at our data, be specific in what we are targeting, and develop a comprehensive school improvement plan that addresses the needs of the students at that school,” Norman said. “The developing, planning and commitment that has gone into all schools being accredited is hard work and I am so proud of all our employees for making quality education a priority for our students in Amherst.”
Amherst County officials during a board of supervisors meeting Monday touted the accreditation achievement as essential in the county’s goal to grow business in the county and attract more residents.
The division also recently celebrated another milestone with the high school’s shop program receiving certification from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, ASE, a professional group that certifies professionals and shops in the automotive repair and service industry in the country. The ASE certification allows students to take any of the 15 automobile and light truck repair industry credentials needed to enter the workforce, according to Craig Maddox, supervisor for career and technical education. The certifications can lead to higher hourly starting pay rates and higher confidence levels in technicians just starting out in the workforce, he said.
Norman said the certification is hard to get and the high school met it on its third attempt, describing meeting the benchmark as “phenomenal.”
“We have always strived to produce skilled and knowledgeable technicians and now with ASE certification we can add to the skill and knowledge with updated equipment and technology,” said Ron McCafferty, automotive technology instructor at ACHS. “We look forward to providing our community with technicians who display work ethic, knowledge and skills that will help our businesses succeed.”
