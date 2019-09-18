An association representing school bus drivers in Amherst County turned up the heat in recently asking the county’s school board to consider purchasing air-conditioned buses moving forward.
Bill Cox, a bus driver representing the Amherst County School Bus Drivers Association, said during the board’s Sept. 12 meeting the division’s drivers are challenged working on hot days and students suffer as well.
“We live in an air-conditioned world,” Cox said. “We expect our students to come from an air-conditioned schools into essentially a metal box that’s been in the sun all day…”
He spoke of sweat dripping off him during hot spells and said drivers become lethargic in those conditions. He added bus drivers took thermometers with them recently and they registered well above 100 degrees on the buses.
“It’s hard to look professional after a hot day on a bus,” Cox said.
He said if the air conditioning went out in a building, school most likely would close for the day. He questioned why students are still put onto buses without it. Cox expects he and other drivers will not be around to see it come to fruition, but conditions would be safer and better for future drivers and students if buses had air conditioning.
“We are simply asking that you get them with air conditioning,” he said as the division adds to its fleet annually. “On an investment that costs that much, the AC would be a small part of the costs.”
Samantha Morgan, of Amherst, also addressed the board during its public comments portion of the meeting. She said she’s a parent of two students who ride the bus and they can’t function properly when they’re overheated.
“Both my kids come home every day red-faced and clammy because it’s hot,” Morgan said.
Vice Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said the heat in the past few years has been intense.
“We won’t just let it drop,” Liggon said of the request. “We’ll investigate it.”
