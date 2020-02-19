Amherst County Public Schools is hosting an education career fair on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the School Board Office, 153 Washington St. in Amherst.
ACPS representatives will be available to meet with those interested in careers as teachers, instructional assistants, bus drivers/assistants and custodians. The career fair is from 9 to 11 a.m. Interviews are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For any questions contact Amherst Schools' human resources department at (434) 946-9376 or email hr@amherst.k12.va.us.
