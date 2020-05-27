Weather Alert

...VERY HEAVY RAINFALL COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING LATE THIS AFTERNOON INTO TONIGHT... .A TROPICAL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM TRACKS FROM OFF THE GEORGIA COAST THIS MORNING INTO CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA LATE TODAY, THEN NORTH TOWARD NORTHERN WEST VIRGINIA LATE TONIGHT. SHOWERS WILL INCREASE IN COVERAGE THIS AFTERNOON, BECOMING HEAVY AT TIMES ACROSS THE BLUE RIDGE AND ALLEGHANYS, EAST TO THE PIEDMONT. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CAROLINA, CASWELL, ROCKINGHAM, STOKES, SURRY, AND YADKIN. IN VIRGINIA, ALLEGHANY VA, AMHERST, BATH, BEDFORD, BOTETOURT, CAMPBELL, CARROLL, CRAIG, FLOYD, FRANKLIN, HENRY, MONTGOMERY, PATRICK, PITTSYLVANIA, ROANOKE, AND ROCKBRIDGE. * FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * SHOWERS WILL BE OVERSPREADING THE AREA LATE THIS AFTERNOON WITH HEAVIER DOWNPOURS LIKELY, DUE TO TROPICAL LIKE AIRMASS. THIS RAIN FALLING ON ALREADY SATURATED GROUND COULD PRODUCE FLASH FLOODING. * FLASH FLOODING ALONG CREEKS AND STREAMS, AS WELL AS URBAN AREAS WILL BE POSSIBLE LATER TODAY INTO TONIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&