Amherst County supervisors recently authorized county staff to proceed with revising an ordinance to increase fees whenever residents are served by county ambulances.
The county’s ambulance fees are outdated compared to neighboring localities and the county sees an opportunity to increase revenue in emergency medical services, according to a report before the Amherst County Board of Supervisors at its May 19 meeting.
Sam Bryant, director of public safety, said the department’s billing for ambulance fees hasn’t been updated since 2012. “It’s an expensive business,” he said of providing emergency medical services, adding: “The [EMS] trucks never stop. We’ve got trucks as new as 2017 that have almost 100,000 miles on them. We’re running over 99% of EMS calls in this county with the few public safety people we have.”
Since Aug. 22, 2011 to Feb. 29, 2020 the county public safety department has processed 25,589 ambulance trips and in the same span generated $8.7 million in total net collections for service, or 72%, according to figures presented to supervisors.
The county saw an uptick in trips from fiscal year 2018 to FY ‘19, jumping from 2,940 to 3,469, or 15%, and collections of services provided also rose by $253,813, or 20%, the figures show. So far in the current fiscal year the county has generated 2,198 ambulance trips through Feb. 29, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
“We’re seeing older people living longer with more medical problems and need our help,” Bryant told supervisors and referred to the county’s lack of senior care centers. “They’re living at home more. They don’t want to be in nursing homes or assisted living facilities that we don’t have out here and they want us to take care of them.”
The proposed fee increases are for a level of service provided. For two levels the county charges currently at $425, those are proposed to $356 and $569 while another service at $525 would increase to $676 and another at $700 is set to go to $979.
The proposed ordinance revision also would allow the county to charge charge fees for services and supplies when patients are treated but refuse transport to a hospital or when county EMS workers respond to a situation where a person is pronounced dead prior to a dispatched call, upon arrival of public safety or in route to the hospital.
The board will hold a public hearing to take residents’ comments before finalizing the proposed fee increases.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the county hasn’t raised the fees in a decade.
“We should be charging what is typical to maximize the revenue collected,” Rodgers said. “There is no need for the taxpayers to subsidize the services provided to individuals any more than is necessary. It is fair to expect individuals and their insurance companies to pay for the services they receive.”
Most of the EMS service charge revenue is recovered from insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid and makes up $1,260,000 of the county’s proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget, according to Rodgers’ budget outline.
In other news:
The board supported amending the county’s waste receptacles ordinance after County Attorney Michael Lockaby said a county citizen recently observed many businesses along the county’s commercial corridors do not have readily available trash receptacles near their entrances and exits, which appears to be a contributing factor in litter problems on those roadways.
Lockaby said he has drafted strengthened provisions requiring businesses to have “reasonably-placed” trash receptacles and to receive refuse created at their premises, including by customers who recently have purchased goods or services there.
Virginia Myers, chairwoman of the recently formed Coalition for a Cleaner County, a group of stakeholders working to tackle the county’s trash issues, told supervisors the group supports the proposed change. A first reading of the amended ordinance is expected at the board’s June 2 meeting and a public hearing would later be held.
