After hearing from more than a dozen residents on the topic of guns, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors voted at its Dec. 3 meeting to declare the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
With the board’s unanimous approval of a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, Amherst has joined several dozen other localities in Virginia to pass the measure showing support for preserving the right to bear firearms, which many have said in local government meetings across the state they feel is under threat from proposed legislation in the upcoming General Assembly session.
A few hundred people flooded the Amherst board’s Nov. 19 meeting to support the Second Amendment sanctuary position and several dozen showed up at last week’s meeting. County resident Mike Eames said he is concerned upcoming legislation planned by a new majority of Democratic state lawmakers following the Nov. 5 election threatens to take away his ability to protect his family in the case of an immediate threat or shooting situation.
Eames and others who spoke during a public comments session said first responders often can’t be there in time to prevent such tragedies and the right to carry firearms ensures self-protection is crucial.
“We’re living in perilous times and the only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,” Amherst resident David Cash said.
“The reality is people do bad things,” said another county resident, Matthew Steel. “If we don’t have our weapons to protect ourselves then we’re screwed.”
Gloria Witt, president of the Amherst chapter of the NAACP, said the pro-gun crowds at the recent two meetings don’t speak for the majority of county residents and many she’s spoken with believe some type of gun control is necessary. The NAACP group opposes the Second Amendment sanctuary resolution because it believes rational gun-control legislation is necessary.
She lamented that a person can go to a gun show at a flea market and buy a gun without a background check. In referencing mass shootings across the country, she said people cannot go to church, shop, attend school, a movie theater or public settings without a fear of getting shot.
“These shootings impact our rights to freedom and safety,” Witt said.
He urged the board to be silent on the issue or conduct a citizen opinion poll or survey to gauge more widespread feedback.
“The NAACP [Amherst group] believes the county is on the wrong side of history,” in backing the resolution, Witt said.
County resident Bill Peters said until a professional survey is conducted the board is only guessing at where a majority of the county’s population stands on the issue. At one point in tears while speaking, he said the board hasn’t learned from the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.
His wife, Roberta Peters, said she supports common-sense background checks on gun purchases in hopes they prevent mass shootings.
“It could even happen here,” she said.
Chairman Jimmy Ayers said at the Nov. 19 meeting he thinks stricter gun control will not deter criminals determined to obtain firearms illegally and will only hurt law-abiding residents. Supervisor Ken Campbell said at the time some cities with strong gun control still have large crime rates, a point Madison Heights resident Don Wood agreed with at last week’s meeting.
“I do not see harsher gun control laws ever working,” Wood said.
Nancy Foster, of Madison Heights, said she doesn’t believe state legislation proposals would disarm law-abiding citizens and common-sense gun-control measures do not and could not impose on the Second Amendment. She said more gun-control measures are needed considering the large amount of gun-related violence.
Madison Heights resident Jim Thompson said Gov. Ralph Northam started a “slippery slope” with controversial comments on supporting a state measure that would loosen restrictions on late-term abortions.
“What’s to stop the slippery slope with the Second Amendment? I say if our government says the slippery slope is there for abortion it can certainly be there for gun control,” Thompson said.
County resident Josh Makarski said the issue goes much deeper than owning firearms.
He said he never wants to be in a situation of asking ‘what if’ should he or his family be attacked and he did not have a way to defend himself.
He said law enforcement is often too little, too late, adding he has much respect for the profession, and it’s up to individuals to protect their own and keep the county safe.
Markaski also said his home was broken into when his wife was there alone.
“It was that day I realized that my life, the life of my family, my friends, even the strangers who surround me in public, depends on my right and freedom to carry my firearm,” he said.
