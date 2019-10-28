Amherst County recently announced it has lifted a ban on all outdoor burning due recent dry conditions.
The open burning ban was lifted Oct 23 after careful consideration and dialogue among county public safety officials, the Virginia Department of Forestry and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
Though the county has seen sufficient rainfall in the past week, the county cautions residents to remain vigilant with any open burning during the fall season.
