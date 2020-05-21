Both Amherst County Public Library locations will begin curbside service at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 1. Library users may place items on hold through their online accounts or phone either library to place items on hold.
The staff of the Amherst Public Library in Amherst and the Madison Heights Public Library will pull the items and notify the patron that they are ready for pick up. The patron will then go to the designated spot at the library called to pick up the items. When arriving at the library, the patron will call the library. A staff member will bring the items out and give them to the patron without contact. Items may be returned to the book return box or placed in tubs at the checkout site.
Holds may be placed by phone Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 6 p.m. or online 24 hours and picked up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Amherst Library pick up spot will be the first handicapped space in the side or upper parking lot. The handicapped space closest to the building will be used for designated pick up at the Madison Heights Library.
Neither library building will be open to the public due to social distancing requirements. Magazines, newspapers, and toys/kits may not be checked out at this time. Call (434) 946-9488, ext. 1 for the Amherst Library or 946-9488, ext. 2 for Madison Heights.
- Justin Faulconer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.