Amherst County’s Library Board of Trustees decided to close the two library locations until the schools reopen or it is deemed appropriate to open.
The closure begins at close of business on Tuesday, March 17. This decision was made due to the lack of social distancing possible in the libraries and the repeated use of public computers, tables, and materials throughout the day. Full time library staff will still report to work and will have their normal duties to take care of daily. Those who normally serve the public, will spend their time shelf reading, weeding, and other duties that are often neglected due to time constraints.
During this time, county residents will have access to Wi-Fi, e-books and audio books and most online databases. The library system will not charge fines for overdue materials.
“While none of us want to close and hate not to provide needed services to the public, it is in their best interest for us to be closed at the present time,” the library board wrote on its Facebook page.
- Justin Faulconer
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.