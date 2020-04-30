Amherst County High School has unveiled plans to hold a “Commencement in Cars” graduation ceremony for its seniors, according to a news release.
Through discussion with local and state offices, it is likely social distancing and large gathering restrictions could be in effect through the summer. As a result, officials opted not to delay the ceremony until those restrictions are lifted.
“The possibility of having a traditional graduation is highly unlikely and we wanted to make sure that our Seniors had a memorable experience to celebrate their academic careers, their hard work, and their dedication to Amherst County High School,” Amherst County High School Principal Derrick Brown said in a statement.
The commencement exercises will be held at 6 p.m. May 23 at Amherst County High School, according to the release.
“We decided to host this at Amherst County High School because we felt it was symbolically important for them to be able to come to the school one last time since they left so abruptly,” Brown said.
Every senior will be given tickets for two cars, one for the family and another for a guest car. Seniors will be staged in the family car in the front and senior lots. Guest cars can park on the junior hill lot.
The ceremony will include speeches from the senior class president, Amherst County High School Principal Derrick Brown, the valedictorian and the salutatorian.
After the speeches, cars with seniors will drive down Lancer Lane, leading them to the stage at the bottom of the junior parking lot.
Photos will be taken of seniors as they walk across the stage and receive their diploma. At the same time, a slide will be shown displaying the student’s picture, accomplishments and future plans.
The junior lot will have a jumbo screen to project the ceremony to guests in their cars as well.
Capping off the cap-and-gown experience will be a police-escorted parade through the town of Amherst, where friends, family and community members are encouraged to park their own vehicles along the route and show their support to the class of 2020.
“We believe that with the support of our community and the positivity of our parents, these students will enjoy an experience that no other graduating class from Amherst County High School has. Safety has also been at the forefront of all of our decisions, which is why we have decided to have graduation this way,” Brown said in the statement.
The ceremony will be live-streamed so people can watch from their cars. Audio will be broadcast over radio for those who do not have a device capable of streaming.
The release notes commencement plans are subject to change based on changes in local, state or federal restrictions.
