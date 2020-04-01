In an online message to the Amherst County High School community reeling from the many ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials on Thursday assured seniors the division’s intent is for them to graduate following Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to close all public schools in the state through the end of the school year.
“We’re heartbroken over this,” Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said in the online post while seated next to Derrick Brown, the high school’s principal in his office at ACHS.
Arnold, who in a few months will complete his second year steering the school system of nearly 4,000 students, said to seniors especially their last year and the many experiences such as prom, spring sports, senior nights and the graduation commencement is the culmination of hard work.
“The senior year experience is supposed to be a celebration of all that work,” Arnold said.
Starting March 30, counselors will contact seniors and work with them to get to the finish line, according to Arnold.
“Each of you will have a conversation that will lay out a path to allow you to graduate,” Arnold said. “Be patient. It is on its way. And trust me when I say that it is our intention for every senior in Amherst County Public Schools to graduate at the end of this year.”
Brown, who is in his first year as principal at ACHS, said the administration and staff join the student body in experiencing a lot of emotions during an uncertain time.
“No one could imagine anything like this would ever happen,” Brown said.
He praised the seniors for their many academic, artistic and athletic accomplishments and talents and said they are incredible.
“I could not have asked for a better senior class in my first year as principal.”
Brown said at this time the school is not announcing any plans for what will take place as far as a graduation ceremony. The date is set for Saturday, May 23, at the indoor track facility at Liberty University, a change in location from past year due to construction at the school’s Vines Center.
Due to a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, Arnold and Brown said the division is closely monitoring the situation and doesn’t know for sure yet what will happen. Brown said the school doesn’t want to announce a plan, get hopes up and have to change it.
“This is an unprecedented time. And we can’t anticipate what the summer is going to look like … we are truly taking this one day at a time, sometimes an hour at a time,” Brown said.
Brown said school division leaders are thinking about closure and celebration for the senior class. “We want to make sure we extend the celebration at a time that is appropriate,” he said.
When more clarity and certainty is known the school will announce ways to celebrate those achievements, he said.
Patricia Emmert, Amherst County High School’s drama instructor, said in an email the spring musical ‘Sister Act’ planned for the first weekend in April is canceled. More than 20 seniors were involved in the production, most of whom had leads and supporting roles, and not moving forward the annual tradition is tough.
“I’m incredibly saddened for the seniors that were working so hard,” Emmert said. “They were incredible this year.”
In her 20th year teaching and 18th year at the high school, she said she teared up at the last rehearsal and a beautiful production she’s played over and over in her head the past 10 months now is “the show that never was.”
She thanked all who worked hard to make the production a success and said she has told the students they are resilient and the crisis will build character in them.
“I believe that all of us are still in shock and simply trying our best to remain calm and positive,” Emmert said.
Brown said in the online post the school system will recover from the effects of pandemic and encouraged students to keep their heads up.
“You guys are going to help a lot of people,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud of you as individuals.”
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.