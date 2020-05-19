Amherst County government offices lifted the “by appointment only” policy and resumed regular office operations on Monday, May 18. All offices will be manned during regular business hours and the community is welcome to come inside and conduct business at their convenience, according to the county’s announcement.
County Administrator, Dean Rodgers sent an email to county staff on May 13 concerning the return to normal operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. “In all our offices it is possible to maintain social distancing of 6 feet. Please continue to respect this practice while continuing to cover coughs, wash hands frequently, disinfect surfaces throughout the day and go/stay home if you’re feeling ill. Those who wish to wear face masks may do so,” the email said.
As an added precaution, plexiglass has been installed at services counters around county office for protection of staff and the public.
The Amherst Commonwealth’s Attorney Office will remain “by appointment only” until the end of the Supreme Court of Virginia’s Judicial Declaration of Emergency currently set to expire on June 7.
The county also announced updated social distancing procedures for board of supervisors meetings. Seating will remain six feet apart, which accommodates just more than 30 people at a time.
The board will no longer be accepting citizen comments over email or phone. Anyone wishing to address the board during public comments or a public hearing must do so in person. Meetings will continue to be broadcast live on YouTube; however comments will not be monitored or responded to, according to the county.
- Justin Faulconer
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.