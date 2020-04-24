Amherst County is limiting the number of tires that can be delivered to the county's landfill to 8 tires at a time and 12 for a calendar year per household, though exceptions can be made by the public works department.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors during its April 21 meeting unanimously approved the measure, which also allows the public works department to charge a fee to accept commercial loads of tires, or any load exceeding 8 tires at a time, at the landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights.
The county's past tire disposal policy is unnecessarily complex and has not been updated in several years, according to a staff report to supervisors. The county also faces increased tire recycling prices from a recycling provider and charges two rates for tires 16 inches and below and 17 inches and above, according to the report.
The county also charges $90 per ton of large quantities of tires. Brian Thacker, director of public works, said the landfill has become a relatively free disposal location for Amherst County tire companies and some residents to haul hundreds of tires, as opposed to paying recycling charges to a facility in Appomattox County. For instance, Amherst County charges $90 per ton to receive tires from commercial haulers but pays up to $200 per ton to dispose of them, according to Thacker.
"Public Works and Amherst County has ended up subsidizing tire recycling for many individuals and businesses," the report states. "Since landfill permits do not allow disposal of tires in the landfill itself, the county must pay to haul tires away for disposal. There is no reason why commercial tire companies can't take their tires to the same company the county delivers to in Appomattox, or elsewhere."
"The way I see it, right now the county's losing money," Supervisor Tom Martin said of supporting the new policy.
Thacker said the county is implementing a simpler policy that saves at least $3,700 per year while still providing a valuable service to residents.
