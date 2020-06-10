As a black educator, Amherst County High School Principal Derrick Brown recalls experiences of being called a racial slur, the police knocking on his window in college and getting pulled over for what appeared to him no rhyme or reason.
Brown said he has spoken with his father and close friends in dealing with feelings of anger, frustration and uncertainty in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd during an encounter with police in Minneapolis. He and Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold engaged in a video conversation posted on the division’s website this past week in addressing the civil unrest across the country and the need for racial equality.
“We know that as a community, our community is not immune to these issues,” Brown said. “We wanted to have a conversation. We want to be part of the solution and acknowledge our role as educators in the community.”
Arnold said the Amherst community and county have been through a lot in the past three months with the onslaught of challenges from the novel coronavirus and recent events have brought many raw feelings to the forefront. Wrapping up his second school year at the helm of the division of about 4,000 students, he said he believes he can help move the community to better places.
“I have such a belief and hope in our students and in our next generation,” Arnold said in the recorded dialogue with Brown. “I want to be a part of helping them get to a better place in a society that is more diverse and more accepting.”
Brown said the feelings from encountering racism in America as a black man have made him question.
“They’re hard to process, especially when you have a doctorate and you’re being followed through a store for theft protection,” Brown said.
Brown said students come into schools with similar experiences and struggle to process it as well.
One of the most impactful moments Arnold said he’s had in Amherst is sitting in a black male student’s kitchen with his mom and hearing him talk of his experiences in school.
“That was really disheartening because he felt like he was singled out for behaviors that maybe others were doing as well but it didn’t get the consequences he got,” Arnold said. “He’s felt this way for 10, 11 years in our system and it struck me as an institution, an educational institution, we should be better than that. … We as adults need to be better than that.”
Sweet Briar College President Meredith Woo also addressed Floyd’s “horrific killing” on the heels of the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. In a statement, she said most of the college’s students were not born when Rodney King was attacked by police in Los Angeles in 1991 and pointed out the college’s history is complex and difficult.
“Before it was a college, this beautiful place that we love was a plantation, some of its buildings built stone by stone by people who were enslaved,” Woo wrote. “They worked the land, served the people who owned them and are buried on its grounds. Some of their descendants still work at Sweet Briar.”
When founded more than a century ago, Sweet Briar was a college for white women, often from wealth and privilege, and eventually became open to all women.
“Some of these changes were made against the prevailing views of the time, but still they came, with the all the inconvenience that came with truth as it must be accepted,” Woo wrote.
Arnold said Amherst schools still teach some material only from a white perspective.
“And I think that’s one place I know we can get better as a school division,” he said of embracing material from black, Asian, Hispanic and female perspectives. “All of those things will go a long way in making our students feel like they are part of, they belong, they are valued, their perspectives are valued.”
Last year the division started a diversity council, worked hard on establishing an equity plan and is moving in the right direction but is “by no means where we need to be,” he said.
Minority students have to navigate two cultures in addition to learning academics, and educators should be intentional in their interactions with youth, Brown said.
“We have to be serious about ensuring racism doesn’t show its face in our schools. We can’t be complicit,” Brown said.
Arnold said everyone in the community has experiences that determine how they see the world and he would tell teachers, parents and students to understand other perspectives.
“We need to actively stand against racism,” Arnold said. “My hope and my goal from this conversation and moving forward to families and children in our division is that they can understand we’re not going to stand for it. We’re going to do the things to make sure parents and children feel they are valued.”
Brown said the dialogue is helpful in such a politically charged, divisive climate and he has empathy for the emotions many are feeling in desiring change. Diversity enriches the community and he urges others to engage in such conversations.
“We can’t afford to throw our hands up and say ‘this is too big an issue,’” he said. “… We can’t move forward if we are divided. We can only move forward if we’re united.”
He added if the country triumphs over COVID-19 but fails to cure the virus of injustice and racism, he fears America remains doomed.
“Our job is to educate,” Arnold said. “We want to educate our students to be more compassionate and empathetic.”
