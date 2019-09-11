AUG. 18
Driving Suspended, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 31, was charged
Grand Larceny, E Perch Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a cellphone from a local church
AUG. 19
Grand Larceny, E Rucker Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a garage at a residence
Driving While Intoxicated, Driving Suspended, Refusal of Breathalizer Test, Abuse-Neglect of Child, Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Following too Closely, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 37, was charged
Assault and Battery/Phone Damage/Obstruction, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 35, was charged
AUG. 20
Property Damage, Shenandoah Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence
Possess of Marijuana, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 32, was charged
AUG. 21
Petit Larceny, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an unknown offender stole a table from a residence
AUG. 22
Assault and Battery, Ragland Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 50, was charged
AUG. 23
Assault and Battery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 33, was charged
AUG. 24
Driving while Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Monroe; a Madison Heights man, 28, was charged
Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business
Public Intoxication, N Coolwell Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 26, was charged
Driving while Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, Driving with Open Container, Elon Road, Monroe; a Monroe man, 70, was charged
AUG. 25
Petit Larceny, Panther Falls Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole back packs with clothing and camping supplies from a vehicle parked at a public park
Malicious Wounding, Rocky Hill Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 44, was charged
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business
AUG. 26
Drug Violation, U.S. 29 Business, northbound, Amherst; an Amherst man, 28, was charged
Driving Suspended, U.S. 29 northbound, Amherst; a Lynchburg man, 42, was charged
Possession of Marijuana, Toytown Road, Amherst; a Forest woman, 39, was charged
AUG. 27
Property Damage, Samuetta Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged windows to a residence
Counterfeit/Forgery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender passed a counterfeit bill at a local business
AUG. 28
Identity Theft, Thrasher’s Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender used personal information to obtain an account
Property Damage, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence
Assault on Law Enforcement Officer/Obstruction, Kenmore Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 31, was charged
AUG. 29
Larceny, Brightwell’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a solar panel from a private residence
Property Damage, Gwinn Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged mail boxes with a vehicle
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business
Obstruction, Lexington Tpk., Amherst; a Keysville woman, 68, was charged
Petit Larceny, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a miter saw from a residence
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
