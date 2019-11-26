Crime log

NOV. 8

Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 32, was charged

Larceny/Possession of Alcohol by person less than age 21, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 20, was charged

NOV. 9

Grand Larceny, Woodhaven Court, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a trailer from a residence

NOV. 10

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 18, was charged

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 55, was charged

NOV. 11

Property Damage, Horsley Crossing, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged locks and a camera located on personal property

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 45, was charged

NOV. 12

Grand Larceny, Pera Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a firearm and cash from a vehicle parked at a residence

Credit Card Larceny, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a card from a vehicle parked at a residence and made charges against it

Theft from a building, Richmond Highway, Amherst; an unknown offender stole two firearms from a residence

Bank Notes: Forgery, Pinecrest Drive, Madison Heights, an unknown offender passed counterfeit money to pay a cab fare

NOV. 14

Bomb/Burn Threat, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an unnamed offender threatened to burn a residence

NOV. 15

Petit Larceny, Oakwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence

Theft from a Motor Vehicle, S Amherst Highway, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a back pack from a vehicle parked at a local business

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 42, was charged

Possession of Marijuana/Obstruction, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 35, was charged

NOV. 16

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 21, was charged

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

