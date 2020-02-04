Crime log
JAN. 19
Counterfeiting/Forgery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender passed a counterfeit bill at a local business
Trespass/Public Intoxication, Monacan Park Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 45, was charged
JAN. 20
Theft from a Motor Vehicle, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a local business
JAN. 21
Property Damage, Hilltop Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged tires on vehicles parked at a residence
Petit Larceny/Obtain Money by False Pretense, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business and swindled money from the cashier
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Evington man, 50, was charged
JAN. 22
Grand Larceny, Randolph Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a vehicle parked at a residence
Petit Larceny, Toytown Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence
JAN. 23
Breaking and Entering/Property Damage, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a window, breaking into a local business and stole miscellaneous items
Breaking and Entering/Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a window, breaking into a local business and stole miscellaneous items
Ordinance Violation: Littering, Abbitts Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 52, was charged
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business
Grand Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; several subjects, acting together, stole multiple items from a local business
JAN. 24
Obtain Money by False Pretense, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently received money from a local business
Forgery, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender forged and cash a check
Assault and Battery, S Hillcrest Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 28, was charged
Drug Violation, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 18, was charged
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
