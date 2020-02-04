Crime log

JAN. 19

Counterfeiting/Forgery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender passed a counterfeit bill at a local business

Trespass/Public Intoxication, Monacan Park Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 45, was charged

JAN. 20

Theft from a Motor Vehicle, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a local business

JAN. 21

Property Damage, Hilltop Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged tires on vehicles parked at a residence

Petit Larceny/Obtain Money by False Pretense, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business and swindled money from the cashier

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Evington man, 50, was charged

JAN. 22

Grand Larceny, Randolph Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a vehicle parked at a residence

Petit Larceny, Toytown Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence

JAN. 23

Breaking and Entering/Property Damage, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a window, breaking into a local business and stole miscellaneous items

Breaking and Entering/Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a window, breaking into a local business and stole miscellaneous items

Ordinance Violation: Littering, Abbitts Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 52, was charged

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business

Grand Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; several subjects, acting together, stole multiple items from a local business

JAN. 24

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently received money from a local business

Forgery, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender forged and cash a check

Assault and Battery, S Hillcrest Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 28, was charged

Drug Violation, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 18, was charged

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

