OCT. 20

Property Damage, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence

OCT. 21

Larceny, Campbell Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole tags from a vehicle parked at a residence

Lowesville Road, Roseland; an unknown offender stole medication from a residence

Driving While Intoxicated, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 47, was charged

Grand Larceny, Stowaway Lane, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a storage unit

OCT. 23

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 25, was charged

OCT. 24

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Sherwood Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender obtained money from an individual via gift cards over the telephone

Assault, Father Judge Road, Monroe; a Norfolk man, 19, was charged

OCT. 25

Breaking and Entering, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items

OCT. 26

Larceny, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole fuel from a local business

Restaurant Fraud, S. Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender left a restaurant without paying

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

