OCT. 20
Property Damage, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence
OCT. 21
Larceny, Campbell Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole tags from a vehicle parked at a residence
Lowesville Road, Roseland; an unknown offender stole medication from a residence
Driving While Intoxicated, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 47, was charged
Grand Larceny, Stowaway Lane, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a storage unit
OCT. 23
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 25, was charged
OCT. 24
Obtain Money by False Pretense, Sherwood Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender obtained money from an individual via gift cards over the telephone
Assault, Father Judge Road, Monroe; a Norfolk man, 19, was charged
OCT. 25
Breaking and Entering, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items
OCT. 26
Larceny, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole fuel from a local business
Restaurant Fraud, S. Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender left a restaurant without paying
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.