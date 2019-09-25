SEPT. 10
Motor Vehicle Theft, Todd Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence
SEPT. 11
Property Damage, Casey Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a mailbox located on personal property
SEPT. 13
Property Damage, Father Judge Road, Amherst, September 13th, an unknown offender damaged a glass door at a residence
SEPT. 14
Firearm: Shooting in Public Place, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; a Standardsville man, 19, was charged
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
