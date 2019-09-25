SEPT. 10

Motor Vehicle Theft, Todd Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence

SEPT. 11

Property Damage, Casey Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a mailbox located on personal property

SEPT. 13

Property Damage, Father Judge Road, Amherst, September 13th, an unknown offender damaged a glass door at a residence

SEPT. 14

Firearm: Shooting in Public Place, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; a Standardsville man, 19, was charged

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

