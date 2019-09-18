SEPT. 1

» Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business

» Drug Violation, Tanglewood Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 32, was charged

SEPT. 2

» Burglary, Pinecrest Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a shed on personal property and stole miscellaneous tools

SEPT. 3

» Burglary/Malicious Wounding/Destruction of Property/Obstruction/Fleeing from Law Enforcement/Assault and Battery, Lowesville Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 25, was charged

» Counterfeit/Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender used a counterfeit bill to purchase merchandise

» Grand Larceny, E Perch Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle

» Larceny, Indian Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a John Boat from a residence

» False Statements to Obtain Credit, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently used someone personal information to try to obtain a credit card

SEPT. 4

» Grand Larceny, Larkin Mountain Road, Gladstone; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence

SEPT. 5

» Grand Larceny, Fernwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole cash from a residence

» Fraud-Felony, Laurel Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently attempted to sell merchandise online

SEPT. 6

» Assault and Battery, Richmond Hwy., Gladstone; a Gladstone man, 41, was charged

» Destruction of Property, Brightwell’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged windows to a building

» Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 51, was charged

» Burglary/Breaking and Entering, Tyree Circle, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole electronics

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

