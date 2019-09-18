SEPT. 1
» Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business
» Drug Violation, Tanglewood Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 32, was charged
SEPT. 2
» Burglary, Pinecrest Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a shed on personal property and stole miscellaneous tools
SEPT. 3
» Burglary/Malicious Wounding/Destruction of Property/Obstruction/Fleeing from Law Enforcement/Assault and Battery, Lowesville Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 25, was charged
» Counterfeit/Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender used a counterfeit bill to purchase merchandise
» Grand Larceny, E Perch Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle
» Larceny, Indian Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a John Boat from a residence
» False Statements to Obtain Credit, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently used someone personal information to try to obtain a credit card
SEPT. 4
» Grand Larceny, Larkin Mountain Road, Gladstone; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence
SEPT. 5
» Grand Larceny, Fernwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole cash from a residence
» Fraud-Felony, Laurel Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently attempted to sell merchandise online
SEPT. 6
» Assault and Battery, Richmond Hwy., Gladstone; a Gladstone man, 41, was charged
» Destruction of Property, Brightwell’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged windows to a building
» Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 51, was charged
» Burglary/Breaking and Entering, Tyree Circle, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole electronics
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
