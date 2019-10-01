SEPT. 16
Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Monroe; an Amherst woman, 72, was charged
Public Intoxication, Ninth Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 37, was charged
Burglary/Property Damage, Gold Course Trail, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items
SEPT. 17
Petit Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a business
Property Damage, Elon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a fence and gate located on private property
Assault and Battery, Lynchburg Avenue, Monroe; a Monroe man, 18, was charged
SEPT. 18
Property Damage, Bubba Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damage windows to a vehicle parked at a residence
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a vehicle parked at a local business
SEPT. 19
Drug Violation, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Richmond man, 21, was charged
Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender painted graffiti on the wall of a local business
Credit Card Fraud, Molly’s Mountain Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card number to make purchases
Larceny, Graham Creek Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence
SEPT. 20
Possession of Burglary Tools, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a juvenile was charged
Destruction of Property, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a local business
Destruction of Property, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender sprayed graffiti on the wall of a business
Property Damage/Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a local business and stole items at that location
Grand Larceny, Industrial Park Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into several vehicles parked at a local business and stole miscellaneous items
Public Intoxication, Lexington Tpk., Amherst; a Charlottesville man, 25, was charged
Violation of a Protective Order, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 29, was charged
SEPT. 21
Property Damage, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a glass door to a residence
Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
