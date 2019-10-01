SEPT. 16

Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Monroe; an Amherst woman, 72, was charged

Public Intoxication, Ninth Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 37, was charged

Burglary/Property Damage, Gold Course Trail, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items

SEPT. 17

Petit Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a business

Property Damage, Elon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a fence and gate located on private property

Assault and Battery, Lynchburg Avenue, Monroe; a Monroe man, 18, was charged

SEPT. 18

Property Damage, Bubba Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damage windows to a vehicle parked at a residence

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a vehicle parked at a local business

SEPT. 19

Drug Violation, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Richmond man, 21, was charged 

Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender painted graffiti on the wall of a local business

Credit Card Fraud, Molly’s Mountain Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card number to make purchases

Larceny, Graham Creek Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence

SEPT. 20

Possession of Burglary Tools, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a juvenile was charged

Destruction of Property, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a local business

Destruction of Property, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender sprayed graffiti on the wall of a business

Property Damage/Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a local business and stole items at that location

Grand Larceny, Industrial Park Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into several vehicles parked at a local business and stole miscellaneous items

Public Intoxication, Lexington Tpk., Amherst; a Charlottesville man, 25, was charged

Violation of a Protective Order, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 29, was charged

SEPT. 21

Property Damage, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a glass door to a residence

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office 

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

