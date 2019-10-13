SEPT. 16
Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Monroe; an Amherst woman, 72, was charged
Public Intoxication, Ninth Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 37, was charged
Burglary/Property Damage, Gold Course Trail, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items
SEPT. 17
Petit Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a business
Property Damage, Elon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a fence and gate located on private property
Assault and Battery, Lynchburg Avenue, Monroe; a Monroe man, 18, was charged
SEPT. 18
Property Damage, Bubba Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damage windows to a vehicle parked at a residence
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a vehicle parked at a local business
SEPT. 19
Drug Violation, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Richmond man, 21, was charged
Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender painted graffiti on the wall of a local business
Credit Card Fraud, Molly’s Mountain Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card number to make purchases
Larceny, Graham Creek Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence
SEPT. 20
Possession of Burglary Tools, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a juvenile was charged
Destruction of Property, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a local business
Destruction of Property, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender sprayed graffiti on the wall of a business
Property Damage/Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a local business and stole items at that location
Grand Larceny, Industrial Park Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into several vehicles parked at a local business and stole miscellaneous items
Public Intoxication, Lexington Tpk., Amherst; a Charlottesville man, 25, was charged
Violation of a Protective Order, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 29, was charged
SEPT. 21
Property Damage, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a glass door to a residence
SEPT. 22
Torture/Maim Dog or Cat, Toytown Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 53, and an Amherst man, 29, were charged
SEPT. 23
Property Damage, Possum Island Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a door to a shed on personal property
Driving While Intoxicated/Refusal of Breath Test, Riverview Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 67, was charged
Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 46, was charged
SEPT. 24
Maliciously Shoot/Throw Missile, Assault and Battery/Property Damage, Sunset Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 27, was charged
Property Damage, Fifth Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stabbed two tires on a vehicle parked at a residence
Littering, Glade Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 35, was charged
Burglary, Colony Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a building and stole some copper
SEPT. 25
Drug Violation, Sprouse Drive, Amherst; an Amherst man, 36, was charged
Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a window to a local business
Computer Spam, Magnolia Lane, Monroe; an unknown offender tried to obtain money by way of computer email
False Pretense/Swindle, Old Stage Road, Amherst; an unknown offender swindled money by way of a phone call and loadable debit cards
SEPT. 27
Obtain Signature by False Pretense, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently received money though pre-paid visa cards by way of a phone call
Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 35, was charged
Grand Larceny, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence
SEPT. 29
Public Intoxication, Martin’s Lane, Madison Heights; a Nathalie woman, 50, was charged
Malicious Wounding, Prevent from calling 911, Winton Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 73, was charged
SEPT. 30
Petit Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights' an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence
Burglary, Allen’s Creek Road, Gladstone; an unknown offender broke into a vehicle parked at a residence
Grand Larceny, San Angelo Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole money left in a residence room
Petit Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence
Grand Larceny, Melwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at a residence
OCT. 1
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a local business
Breaking and Entering, Wildwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence
Property Damage, Mistover Drive, Monroe; an unknown offender damaged a fence and property belonging to a business
Murder: 2nd Degree, Riverview Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 47, was charged
Driving While Intoxicated, Williams Road, Madison Heights; a Midlothian man, 22, was charged
OCT. 2
Public Intoxication, Woodys Lake Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 19, was charged
Grand Larceny, Stratford Place, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence
Property Damage, Elon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a memorial on the side of the road
Property Damage, Pinecrest Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a mirror on a vehicle parked at a residence
Obtain Money by False Pretense, Mansion Way, Amherst; an unknown offender obtained money from an on line order without sending merchandise
Assault and Battery, Ragland Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 51, was charged
OCT. 2
Petit Larceny, Poplar Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked on the side of the road
OCT. 3
Public Intoxication, Virginia 163, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 25, was charged
Petit Larceny, Property Damage, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items
Drug Violation, Monroe Street, Monroe; a Lynchburg man, 55, was charged
OCT. 4
Drug Violation, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, was charged
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a juvenile was charged with stealing merchandise from a local business
OCT. 5
Robbery/Assault and Battery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 18, was charged
Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
