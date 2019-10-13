SEPT. 16

Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Monroe; an Amherst woman, 72, was charged

Public Intoxication, Ninth Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 37, was charged

Burglary/Property Damage, Gold Course Trail, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items

SEPT. 17

Petit Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a business

Property Damage, Elon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a fence and gate located on private property

Assault and Battery, Lynchburg Avenue, Monroe; a Monroe man, 18, was charged

SEPT. 18

Property Damage, Bubba Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damage windows to a vehicle parked at a residence

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a vehicle parked at a local business

SEPT. 19

Drug Violation, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Richmond man, 21, was charged 

Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender painted graffiti on the wall of a local business

Credit Card Fraud, Molly’s Mountain Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card number to make purchases

Larceny, Graham Creek Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence

SEPT. 20

Possession of Burglary Tools, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a juvenile was charged

Destruction of Property, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a local business

Destruction of Property, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender sprayed graffiti on the wall of a business

Property Damage/Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a local business and stole items at that location

Grand Larceny, Industrial Park Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into several vehicles parked at a local business and stole miscellaneous items

Public Intoxication, Lexington Tpk., Amherst; a Charlottesville man, 25, was charged

Violation of a Protective Order, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 29, was charged

SEPT. 21

Property Damage, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a glass door to a residence

SEPT. 22

Torture/Maim Dog or Cat, Toytown Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 53, and an Amherst man, 29, were charged

SEPT. 23

Property Damage, Possum Island Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a door to a shed on personal property

Driving While Intoxicated/Refusal of Breath Test, Riverview Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 67, was charged

Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 46, was charged

SEPT. 24

Maliciously Shoot/Throw Missile, Assault and Battery/Property Damage, Sunset Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 27, was charged 

Property Damage, Fifth Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stabbed two tires on a vehicle parked at a residence

Littering, Glade Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 35, was charged 

Burglary, Colony Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a building and stole some copper

SEPT. 25

Drug Violation, Sprouse Drive, Amherst; an Amherst man, 36, was charged

Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a window to a local business

Computer Spam, Magnolia Lane, Monroe; an unknown offender tried to obtain money by way of computer email

False Pretense/Swindle, Old Stage Road, Amherst;  an unknown offender swindled money by way of a phone call and loadable debit cards

SEPT. 27

Obtain Signature by False Pretense, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently received money though pre-paid visa cards by way of a phone call

Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 35, was charged

Grand Larceny, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence

SEPT. 29

Public Intoxication, Martin’s Lane, Madison Heights; a Nathalie woman, 50, was charged

Malicious Wounding, Prevent from calling 911, Winton Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 73, was charged

SEPT. 30

Petit Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights' an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence

Burglary, Allen’s Creek Road, Gladstone; an unknown offender broke into a vehicle parked at a residence

Grand Larceny, San Angelo Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole money left in a residence room

Petit Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence

Grand Larceny, Melwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at a residence

OCT. 1

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a local business

Breaking and Entering, Wildwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence

Property Damage, Mistover Drive, Monroe; an unknown offender damaged a fence and property belonging to a business

Murder: 2nd Degree, Riverview Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 47, was charged

Driving While Intoxicated, Williams Road, Madison Heights; a Midlothian man, 22, was charged

OCT. 2

Public Intoxication, Woodys Lake Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 19,  was charged

Grand Larceny, Stratford Place, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence

Property Damage, Elon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a memorial on the side of the road

Property Damage, Pinecrest Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a mirror on a vehicle parked at a residence

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Mansion Way, Amherst; an unknown offender obtained money from an on line order without sending merchandise

Assault and Battery, Ragland Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 51, was charged

OCT. 2

Petit Larceny, Poplar Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked on the side of the road

OCT. 3

Public Intoxication, Virginia 163, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 25, was charged

Petit Larceny, Property Damage, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items

Drug Violation, Monroe Street, Monroe; a Lynchburg man, 55, was charged 

OCT. 4

Drug Violation, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, was charged

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a juvenile was charged with stealing merchandise from a local business

OCT. 5

Robbery/Assault and Battery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 18, was charged

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office 

Get Weekly Amherst News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Load comments