OCT. 27
Breaking and Entering, S Oak Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole medication
Public Intoxication, Elon Road, Monroe; a Monroe man, 50, was charged
OCT. 28
Public Intoxication, Sunset Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 26, was charged
Assault and Battery/Trespassing, Elon Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 32, was charged
OCT. 29
Grand Larceny, Beck Creek Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole construction equipment located on personal property
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 40, was charged
OCT. 30
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 29, was charged
NOV. 1
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business
Property Damage, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender sprayed graffiti on the parking lot
Motor Vehicle Theft, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a local business
NOV. 2
Shoplifter, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 32, was charged
NOV. 3
Possession of Firearm by a Felon/Elude, U.S. 29, Amherst; a Scottsville man, 39, was charged
Protective Order Violation, Grant’s Hollow Road, Amherst; a Monroe man, 67, was charged
Public Intoxication, Faulconerville Drive, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 55, was charged
Protective Order Violation, Grant’s Hollow Road, Amherst; a Monroe man, 67, was charged
NOV. 6
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 32, was charged
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
