OCT. 27

Breaking and Entering, S Oak Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole medication

Public Intoxication, Elon Road, Monroe; a Monroe man, 50, was charged

OCT. 28

Public Intoxication, Sunset Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 26, was charged

Assault and Battery/Trespassing, Elon Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 32, was charged

OCT. 29

Grand Larceny, Beck Creek Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole construction equipment located on personal property

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 40, was charged

OCT. 30

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 29, was charged

NOV. 1

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business

Property Damage, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender sprayed graffiti on the parking lot

Motor Vehicle Theft, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a local business

NOV. 2

Shoplifter, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 32, was charged

NOV. 3

Possession of Firearm by a Felon/Elude, U.S. 29, Amherst; a Scottsville man, 39, was charged

Protective Order Violation, Grant’s Hollow Road, Amherst; a Monroe man, 67, was charged

Public Intoxication, Faulconerville Drive, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 55, was charged

Protective Order Violation, Grant’s Hollow Road, Amherst; a Monroe man, 67, was charged

NOV. 6

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 32, was charged

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

Justin Faulconer

