NOV. 17
Property Damage, Bolling Hill Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged tires to a vehicle parked at a residence
Petit Larceny, Brightwell’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole medication from a residence
Property Damage/Petit Larceny, Thomas Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items
Violation of a Protective Order, Bell Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 22, was charged
NOV. 18
Unauthorized Use/Driving Suspended/Drug Violation, East Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 30, was charged
Possession of Marijuana, Lancer Lane, Amherst; a juvenile was charged
Petit Larceny, Laurel Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a package from in front of a residence
NOV. 21
Grand Larceny: Auto Theft/Grand Larceny: Firearm, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked on the side of a road
Petit Larceny, Bellevue Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender stole tags from a vehicle parked at a residence
Breaking and Entering, Harris Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items
NOV. 22
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business
Credit Card Fraud, Lynwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to make purchases
Assault/Malicious Bodily Injury, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 39, was charged
Petit Larceny, Harris Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous
NOV. 24
Driving under the Influence, Franklin Creek Road, Amherst; a Greenwood man, 51, was charged
Burglary, Woody’s Lake Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items
Petit Larceny, Trojan Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 27, was charged
NOV. 26
Credit Card Fraud, S Five Forks Road, Monroe; an unknown offender fraudulently received money from a credit/debit card
Obtain Money by False Pretense, Oakwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender obtained money by false pretense from prepaid visa card via a telephone conversation
False Pretense/Swindle/Confidence, Steal property from a Person, Pendleton Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently used personal information to open an account for telephone services
Assault and Battery, Glade Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 31, was charged
NOV. 28
Grand Larceny, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 18, was charged
NOV. 29
Malicious Wounding, Cheatham Road, Monroe; a Monroe man, 68, was charged
NOV. 30
Petit Larceny, Jonz Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a tablet from a residence
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business
Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
