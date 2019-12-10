NOV. 17

Property Damage, Bolling Hill Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged tires to a vehicle parked at a residence

Petit Larceny, Brightwell’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole medication from a residence

Property Damage/Petit Larceny, Thomas Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items

Violation of a Protective Order, Bell Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 22, was charged

NOV. 18

Unauthorized Use/Driving Suspended/Drug Violation, East Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 30, was charged

Possession of Marijuana, Lancer Lane, Amherst; a juvenile was charged

Petit Larceny, Laurel Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a package from in front of a residence

NOV. 21

Grand Larceny: Auto Theft/Grand Larceny: Firearm, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked on the side of a road

Petit Larceny, Bellevue Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender stole tags from a vehicle parked at a residence

Breaking and Entering, Harris Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items

NOV. 22

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business

Credit Card Fraud, Lynwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to make purchases

Assault/Malicious Bodily Injury, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 39, was charged

Petit Larceny, Harris Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous

NOV. 24

Driving under the Influence, Franklin Creek Road, Amherst; a Greenwood man, 51, was charged

Burglary, Woody’s Lake Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items

Petit Larceny, Trojan Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 27, was charged

NOV. 26

Credit Card Fraud, S Five Forks Road, Monroe; an unknown offender fraudulently received money from a credit/debit card

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Oakwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender obtained money by false pretense from prepaid visa card via a telephone conversation

False Pretense/Swindle/Confidence, Steal property from a Person, Pendleton Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently used personal information to open an account for telephone services

Assault and Battery, Glade Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 31, was charged

NOV. 28

Grand Larceny, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 18, was charged

NOV. 29

Malicious Wounding, Cheatham Road, Monroe; a Monroe man, 68, was charged

NOV. 30

Petit Larceny, Jonz Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a tablet from a residence

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business

DEC. 1

Possession of Marijuana/Reckless Driving by Speed, U.S. 29 Bypass S near Virginia 210, Madison Heights; an 18-year-old female was charged

Distribution of Marijuana, U.S. 29 Bypass S near Virginia 210, Madison Heights; a man, 20, was charged

DEC. 2

Assault and Battery-Family Member, Aberdeen Lane, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 48, was charged

Petit Larceny, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence

DEC. 3

Obstruction/Assault on Law Enforcement, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; a juvenile was charged

Obstruction, Bubba Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 33, was charged

DEC. 4

Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 54, was charged

DEC. 5

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business

Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Troy Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a radio from a vehicle parked at a residence

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business

DEC. 6

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Staunton woman, 37, was charged

Public Intoxication, Plantation Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 25, was charged

DEC. 7

False Identify Self to Law Enforcement, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Forest man, 34, was charged

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office

