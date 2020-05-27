MAY 2

Theft of motor Vehicle Parts, Tyree Circle, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous vehicle parts from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Grand Larceny, Lipscomb Hollow Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a lawn mower from a residence.

MAY 4

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 60, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Magnolia Lane, Monroe; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a home.

Petit Larceny, Hilltop Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole money without sending product purchased via the internet.

Petit Larceny, Ragland Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Larceny, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

MAY 5

Grand Larceny, Finders Way, Amherst; an unknown offender stole money and jewelry by purchase over the internet.

Drug Violation, Rocky Hill Road, Madison Heights, a Madison Heights man, 31, was charged.

Property Damage, Kenmore Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damage a ramp at a residence with a vehicle.

Assault and Battery, Shelter Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 23, was charged.

MAY 6

Driving While Intoxicated, U.S. 29, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 21, was charged.

Identity Theft/Forgery/Obtain Money by False Pretense, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtain money from a bank account.

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Forest Canopy Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently received money from Ebay cards via a phone call.

MAY 7

Petit Larceny, Thomas Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a go cart parked on personal property.

Driving without a License/Operating an Uninsured Vehicle/Driving with Improper Registration or Plates, U.S. 60, Amherst; a Lynchburg woman, 38, was charged.

Drug Violation/Driving While Intoxicated/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 35, was charged.

MAY 8

Property Damage, Bobwhite Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a fence on personal property.

Burglary, Stage Road, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole a television.

Driving Suspended, U.S. 29, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 20, was charged.

MAY 9

Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 41, was charged.

Property Damage, Jonz Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

MAY 10

Assault and Battery, Winesap Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 31, was charged.

MAY 11

Obstruction/Resist, Beaver Pond Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 26, was charged.

MAY 13

Drug Violation/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Driving Suspended, U.S. 29 Business, Amherst; a Roanoke man, 32, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a purse from a cart located in a local business.

MAY 14

Possession of Marijuana/Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Maple Lawn Place, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 57, was charged.

MAY 16

Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Bruner Road, Monroe; an unknown offender shot at a residence from a vehicle.

Assault and Battery, Monroe Street, Monroe; a Monroe man, 29, was charged.

