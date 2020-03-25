A look at recent calls handled by the Amherst County Sheriff's Office:
MARCH 1
Driving While Intoxicated/Driving without a License/Property Damage, Merry Acres Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 29, was charged.
Property Damage/Trespassing, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and damaged property.
Assault and Battery/Possession of Firearm by nonviolent Felon, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 58, was charged.
Property Damage, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a mailbox at a residence.
Property Damage, Kentmoor Farm Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a lock on a shed located on personal property.
Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Stolen Firearm, Rt. 29 SB, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 21, was charged.
Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business.
Driving While Intoxicated, Francis Ave., Monroe; an Amherst man, 52, was charged.
MARCH 2
Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Property Damage, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a local business.
Disorderly Conduct/Obstruction, Samson Way, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 21, was charged.
Public Utility: Tamper with meter, Crescent Lane, Monroe; an unknown offender tampered with a water meter.
Grand Larceny, Fair Lea Lane, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a cell phone.
MARCH 3
Possession of Marijuana, U.S. 29 North, Amherst; a Piney River man, 34, was charged.
Assault on a Police Officer/Obstruction of Justice, Ragland Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 25, was charged.
MARCH 4
Vandalism, Monacan Park Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a mail box at a residence.
Petit Larceny/Trespassing, S Amherst Hwy., Monroe; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.
Unauthorized Use, Iron Post Road, Monroe; a suspect took a vehicle without the owner’s permission.
MARCH 5
Breaking and Entering/Property Damage, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a garage and stole miscellaneous items.
MARCH 6
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 42, was charged.
MARCH 7
Reckless Driving, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 44, was charged.
Assault and Battery, Westwind Court, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 32, was charged.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
