A look at recent calls handled by the Amherst County Sheriff's Office:

MARCH 1

Driving While Intoxicated/Driving without a License/Property Damage, Merry Acres Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 29, was charged.

Property Damage/Trespassing, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and damaged property.

Assault and Battery/Possession of Firearm by nonviolent Felon, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 58, was charged.

Property Damage, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a mailbox at a residence.

Property Damage, Kentmoor Farm Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a lock on a shed located on personal property.

Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Stolen Firearm, Rt. 29 SB, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 21, was charged.

Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business.

Driving While Intoxicated, Francis Ave., Monroe; an Amherst man, 52, was charged.

MARCH 2

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Property Damage, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a local business.

Disorderly Conduct/Obstruction, Samson Way, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 21, was charged.

Public Utility: Tamper with meter, Crescent Lane, Monroe; an unknown offender tampered with a water meter.

Grand Larceny, Fair Lea Lane, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a cell phone.

MARCH 3

Possession of Marijuana, U.S. 29 North, Amherst; a Piney River man, 34, was charged.

Assault on a Police Officer/Obstruction of Justice, Ragland Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 25, was charged.

MARCH 4

Vandalism, Monacan Park Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a mail box at a residence.

Petit Larceny/Trespassing, S Amherst Hwy., Monroe; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Unauthorized Use, Iron Post Road, Monroe; a suspect took a vehicle without the owner’s permission.

MARCH 5

Breaking and Entering/Property Damage, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a garage and stole miscellaneous items.

MARCH 6

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 42, was charged.

MARCH 7

Reckless Driving, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 44, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Westwind Court, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 32, was charged.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Load comments