MARCH 8
Larceny, Seminole Plaza, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a purse from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Pamplin man, 35, was charged.
MARCH 9
Petit Larceny, Rothwood Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a shed located on personal property.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Shipman woman, 56, stole merchandise from a local business.
Drug Violation/Possession of a firearm, Stapleton Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 27, was charged.
MARCH 10
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 32, was charged.
MARCH 11
Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence.
Petit Larceny, Savage Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole medication from a residence.
Public Intoxication/Obstruction, Grandma’s Hill Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 44, was charged.
Public Intoxication, Old Stage Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 24, was charged.
MARCH 12
Petit Larceny, Hartless Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a motor home parked at a residence.
False Identify Self to Law Enforcement/Obstruction, Dillard Road, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 27, was charged.
Grand Larceny, Industrial Park Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole telephone cable wire from a job site.
MARCH 13
Elude Police, Pendleton Drive, Amherst; an Amherst man, 33, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Roses Mill Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Petit Larceny, Mayflower Lane, Monroe; an unknown offender stole part of a satellite from a residence.
Trespassing/Possessing Drug Paraphernalia, Arbor Court, Madison Heights; an Ohio man, 26, was charged.
MARCH 14
Trespassing, Arbor Court, Madison Heights; an Ohio man, 26, was charged.
MARCH 15
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 54, was charged.
Assault and Battery, Carolina Avenue, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 29, was charged.
MARCH 16
Petit Larceny, Ridge Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Petit Larceny, Ridge Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Driving Suspended/Traffic Violations, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 32, was charged.
Grand Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.
MARCH 18
Drug Violation/Driving Suspended, Galt’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 39, was charged.
Property Damage, Campbell Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a home and damaged household goods.
MARCH 19
Drug Violation, U.S. 29 S Business, Madison Heights; an Evington man, 41, was charged.
Burglary, Shelter Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.
MARCH 20
Grand Larceny, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence.
Credit Card Fraud, East Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to receive money.
MARCH 21
Burglary/Property Damage/Public Intoxication/ Trespassing, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 42, was charged.
Property Damage/Petit Larceny, Dogwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a trailer and stole miscellaneous items.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
