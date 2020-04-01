MARCH 8

Larceny, Seminole Plaza, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a purse from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Pamplin man, 35, was charged.

MARCH 9

Petit Larceny, Rothwood Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a shed located on personal property.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Shipman woman, 56, stole merchandise from a local business.

Drug Violation/Possession of a firearm, Stapleton Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 27, was charged.

MARCH 10

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 32, was charged.

MARCH 11

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence.

Petit Larceny, Savage Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole medication from a residence.

Public Intoxication/Obstruction, Grandma’s Hill Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 44, was charged.

Public Intoxication, Old Stage Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 24, was charged.

MARCH 12

Petit Larceny, Hartless Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a motor home parked at a residence.

False Identify Self to Law Enforcement/Obstruction, Dillard Road, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 27, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Industrial Park Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole telephone cable wire from a job site.

MARCH 13

Elude Police, Pendleton Drive, Amherst; an Amherst man, 33, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Roses Mill Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Mayflower Lane, Monroe; an unknown offender stole part of a satellite from a residence.

Trespassing/Possessing Drug Paraphernalia, Arbor Court, Madison Heights; an Ohio man, 26, was charged.

MARCH 14

Trespassing, Arbor Court, Madison Heights; an Ohio man, 26, was charged.

MARCH 15

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 54, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Carolina Avenue, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 29, was charged.

MARCH 16

Petit Larceny, Ridge Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Ridge Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Driving Suspended/Traffic Violations, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 32, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

MARCH 18

Drug Violation/Driving Suspended, Galt’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 39, was charged.

Property Damage, Campbell Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a home and damaged household goods.

MARCH 19

Drug Violation, U.S. 29 S Business, Madison Heights; an Evington man, 41, was charged.

Burglary, Shelter Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.

MARCH 20

Grand Larceny, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence.

Credit Card Fraud, East Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to receive money.

MARCH 21

Burglary/Property Damage/Public Intoxication/ Trespassing, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 42, was charged.

Property Damage/Petit Larceny, Dogwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a trailer and stole miscellaneous items.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

