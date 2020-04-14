MARCH 22

Malicious Shooting/Firearm: Use in Commission of Felony/Firearm: Reckless Handling/Shooting from a Vehicle/Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unnamed suspect shot at a vehicle that was occupied.

MARCH 23

Grand Larceny, Leah Beth Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a jet ski from a boat dock at a residence.

MARCH 24

Petit Larceny/Property Damage, Kentmoor Farm Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on county property.

MARCH 25

Grand Larceny, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a local business.

MARCH 26

Property Damage, Riverview Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a lock to a local business.

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, River Road, Madison Heights. a Madison Heights man, 39, was charged.

MARCH 27

Assault/Shoot at Occupied Vehicle/Reckless Driving, U.S. 29, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 21, and a Nathalie man, 22, were charged.

MARCH 28

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently received money from a local business.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 21, was charged.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Pamplin woman, 24, and a Concord man, 33, were charged.

MARCH 29

Threat to Bomb/Burn, Assault, Hico Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 37, was charged.

Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole parts from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Violation of Protective Order, Surry Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 50, was charged.

MARCH 30 

Credit Card Fraud, Stage Coach Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to make purchases.

Petit Larceny, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole medication from a residence.

MARCH 31

Assault and Battery, Branch Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 24, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; two juveniles were charged.

Drug Violation, Churchview Drive, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 23, and a Monroe woman, 25, were charged.

APRIL 1 

Larceny, Phelps Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence.

APRIL 2

Property Damage, Ridgeview Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a mailbox located at a residence.

Trespassing, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 37, was charged.

APRIL 3

Trespass/Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, Odins Bow Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 66, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 59, was charged.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Monroe; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Elude/Reckless Driving, U.S. 29, Amherst County; a Concord man, 58, was charged.

APRIL 4

Driving While Intoxicated, U.S. 29, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 62, was charged.

Larceny, Pendleton Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous farm equipment from a residence.

