MARCH 22
Malicious Shooting/Firearm: Use in Commission of Felony/Firearm: Reckless Handling/Shooting from a Vehicle/Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unnamed suspect shot at a vehicle that was occupied.
MARCH 23
Grand Larceny, Leah Beth Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a jet ski from a boat dock at a residence.
MARCH 24
Petit Larceny/Property Damage, Kentmoor Farm Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on county property.
MARCH 25
Grand Larceny, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a local business.
MARCH 26
Property Damage, Riverview Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a lock to a local business.
Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, River Road, Madison Heights. a Madison Heights man, 39, was charged.
MARCH 27
Assault/Shoot at Occupied Vehicle/Reckless Driving, U.S. 29, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 21, and a Nathalie man, 22, were charged.
MARCH 28
Obtain Money by False Pretense, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently received money from a local business.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 21, was charged.
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Pamplin woman, 24, and a Concord man, 33, were charged.
MARCH 29
Threat to Bomb/Burn, Assault, Hico Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 37, was charged.
Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole parts from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Violation of Protective Order, Surry Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 50, was charged.
MARCH 30
Credit Card Fraud, Stage Coach Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to make purchases.
Petit Larceny, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole medication from a residence.
MARCH 31
Assault and Battery, Branch Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 24, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; two juveniles were charged.
Drug Violation, Churchview Drive, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 23, and a Monroe woman, 25, were charged.
APRIL 1
Larceny, Phelps Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence.
APRIL 2
Property Damage, Ridgeview Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a mailbox located at a residence.
Trespassing, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 37, was charged.
APRIL 3
Trespass/Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, Odins Bow Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 66, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 59, was charged.
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Monroe; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Elude/Reckless Driving, U.S. 29, Amherst County; a Concord man, 58, was charged.
APRIL 4
Driving While Intoxicated, U.S. 29, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 62, was charged.
Larceny, Pendleton Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous farm equipment from a residence.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
