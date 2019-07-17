June 23

» Public Intoxication, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 40, was charged

» Destruction of Property, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged windows to a residence

» Abduction/Assault and Battery, Longview Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 46, was charged

June 24

» Destruction of Property, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a window to a local business

June 25

» Possession of Marijuana, U.S. 29, Amherst; a Winchester man, 24, was charged

June 26

» Fraud, Robin Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently received money from a resident by way of a Google Play Card

» Driving While Intoxicated, Cresent Lane, Monroe; a Monroe man, 62, was charged

» Possession of Marijuana/Trespassing, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 32, was charged

June 27

» Driving While Intoxicated/Driving with open container, S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 58, was charged

» Fraud, Rocky Hill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently received money from a resident by way of a Google Play Card

» Driving While Intoxicated/Reckless, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 48, was charged

June 28

» Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Roseland man, 27, was charged

» Carjacking/Destruction of Property/Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, Seventh Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 33, was charged

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

