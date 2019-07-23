June 30
Reckless Handling of a Firearm/Public Intoxication, Monacan Park Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 49, was charged
Public Intoxication, Monacan Park Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 51, was charged
Trespassing, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 53, was charged
July 1
Drug Violation, Concealed Weapon Violation, Public Intoxication, Ambriar Plaza, Amherst; a 26-year-man of unknown residence was charged
Credit Card Fraud, Odins Bow Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to purchase merchandise
Possession of Marijuana, Kenmore Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 30, was charged
July 3
Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Duke Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 33, was charged
Larceny, Warwick Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence
July 5
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business
Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, Galilee Road, Gladstone; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence
Driving While Intoxicated, River Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 45, was charged
July 7
Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 23, was charged
Trespassing, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 53, was charged
July 8
Ordinance Violation, Poor House Farm Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 24, was charged
Drug Violation/Trespass, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 53, was charged
Trespass, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 28, was charged
July 9
Petit Larceny, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a pressure washer from a residence
Petit Larceny, Mays Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous fishing gear from a truck parked at a residence
Grand Larceny, Autumn View Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence
July 10
Burglary/Destruction of Property, Bryant Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 31, was charged
July 11
Petit Larceny, Roses Mill Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a utility trailer from a residence
Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office