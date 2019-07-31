July 14
Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence
Petit Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole gas from a local business
July 15
Property Damage, Galt’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked on the side of the road
Drug Violation/Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Richmond Hwy., Gladstone; a Bedford man, 24, was charged
July 16
Obtain Money by False Pretense, Greenwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently received money from an individual via a phone call
False Pretense, Moss Rock Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to make a purchase
July 17
Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts, Campbell Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence
Property Damage, Galt’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a piece of logging equipment parked on private property
July 18
Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 43, was charged
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business
Breaking and Entering/Property Damage, Bryant Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and damaged property
Breaking and Entering/Property Damage, Grants Hollow Road, Monroe; an unknown offender broke into a residence and damaged property
Credit Card Fraud, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to purchase merchandise
Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Woodson Road, Roseland; an unknown offender stole tags from a license plate of a vehicle parked at a residence
July 19
Possession of Firearm by Felon/Possession of Weapon/Ammo by Felon, Shenandoah Avenue, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 30, was charged
Obstruction of Justice, Shenandoah Avenue, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 19, was charged
Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Shenandoah Avenue, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 19, was charged
Grand Larceny, McGann Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a residence
Robbery, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a wallet from a victim on the side of the road
Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 54, was charged
Destruction of Property, Draper Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged the siding of a residence
July 21
Drug Violation, Richmond Highway, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 49, was charged
Speeding, U.S. 29 N Business, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 34, was charged
Counterfeiting, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender passed a counterfeit bill at a local business
July 22
Property Damage, Mays Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence
Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, Riverview Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 31, was charged
July 27
Malicious Wounding, Firearm: use in Commission of Felony, Lyttleton Lane, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 22, was charged
Burglary/Destruction of Property, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a local business, damaged property and stole miscellaneous items
Trespassing, Elon Road, Madison Heights; two Monroe men, ages 58 and 41, were charged
Petit Larceny, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a bike from a residence
Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office