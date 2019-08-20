AUG. 1
Petit Larceny, S. Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole items from a purse located in a local business
AUG. 2
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 50, was charged
AUG. 3
Public Intoxication, Assault and Battery, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 38, was charged
AUG 4.
Driving While Intoxicated/Carry Handgun in Public while Intoxicated; an Amherst woman, 33, was charged
AUG. 5
Drug Violation, U.S. 29, Amherst; an Evington man, 43, was charged
AUG. 6
Public Intoxication, S. Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 49, was charged
False Identify Self to Law Enforcement/Obstruction, Ware’s Gap Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 34, was charged
Public Intoxication, Riverview Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 51, and a Pittsville man, 44, was charged
AUG. 7
Bomb/Burn Threat, Tomlin Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 31, was charged
Burglary/Breaking and Entering, Grove Avenue, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items
AUG. 8
Public Intoxication, Virginia 130, Monroe; a Lynchburg man, 32, was charged
Motor Vehicle Theft, Madison Circle, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence
Theft from a Motor Vehicle/Property Damage, Otway Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a vehicle, parked at a residence, and stole a purse
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a wallet left in a local business
AUG. 9
Violation of a Protective Order, Izzak Walton Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 39, was charged
Grand Larceny/Credit Card Larceny, Foxcraft Drive, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a wallet containing cash and a credit card
Public Intoxication, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 48, was charged
AUG. 10
Credit Card Larceny, Papa Bear Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a credit card and made purchases
AUG. 11
Driving While Intoxicated, Virginia 151, Amherst; an Appomattox woman, 28, was charged
Malicious Bodily Injury, Galts Mill Road, Madison Heights; a 28-year-old woman was charged
Driving While Intoxicated, U.S. 29, Amherst; a Michigan man, 25, was charged
AUG. 12
Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a wallet left at a local business
Larceny, Hilltop Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender retrieved personal information via telephone call
Bad Check/Grand Larceny, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender purchased fuel with a bad check
Petit Larceny, N Coolwell Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a bicycle from a residence
Assault and Battery, Ninth Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 40, was charged
AUG. 13
Grand Larceny, Grove Avenue, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole speakers and an amp from a vehicle parked at a residence
Destruction of Property, Rocky Hill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a window from a local business
Embezzlement, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 22, was charged
Public Intoxication, Hillcrest Drive, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 54, was charged
AUG. 14
Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 42, was charged
Credit Card Fraud, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to make purchases
Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Evington man, 32, was charged
AUG. 15
Identity Theft, Southern Lane, Monroe; an unknown offender fraudulently received personal information via phone
Larceny/False Identify to Law Enforcement, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 27, was charged
Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, was charged
Destruction of Property/Petit Larceny/Abuse-Neglect Child, Pine Acres Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 37, was charged
AUG. 16
Public Intoxication/Possess a Weapon-Ammo by Felon, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights, 37, was charged
Possess a Weapon/Ammo by Felon, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights, a Madison Heights man, 21, and a Madison Heights woman, 56, was charged
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office