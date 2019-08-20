Weather Alert

...A CLUSTER OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT AMHERST AND ROCKBRIDGE COUNTIES... UNTIL 500 PM EDT. AT 405 PM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER PLEASANT VIEW, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 10 MPH. ANOTHER STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR BUENA VISTA. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LEXINGTON... BUENA VISTA... GLASGOW... FORKS OF BUFFALO... AND CLIFFORD. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATION VMI. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.