AUG. 1

Petit Larceny, S. Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole items from a purse located in a local business

AUG. 2

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 50, was charged

AUG. 3

Public Intoxication, Assault and Battery, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 38, was charged

AUG 4.

Driving While Intoxicated/Carry Handgun in Public while Intoxicated; an Amherst woman, 33, was charged

AUG. 5

Drug Violation, U.S. 29, Amherst; an Evington man, 43, was charged

AUG. 6

Public Intoxication, S. Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 49, was charged

False Identify Self to Law Enforcement/Obstruction, Ware’s Gap Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 34, was charged

Public Intoxication, Riverview Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 51, and a Pittsville man, 44, was charged

AUG. 7

Bomb/Burn Threat, Tomlin Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 31, was charged

Burglary/Breaking and Entering, Grove Avenue, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items

AUG. 8

Public Intoxication, Virginia 130, Monroe; a Lynchburg man, 32, was charged

Motor Vehicle Theft, Madison Circle, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence

Theft from a Motor Vehicle/Property Damage, Otway Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a vehicle, parked at a residence, and stole a purse

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a wallet left in a local business

AUG. 9

Violation of a Protective Order, Izzak Walton Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 39, was charged

Grand Larceny/Credit Card Larceny, Foxcraft Drive, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a wallet containing cash and a credit card

Public Intoxication, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 48, was charged

AUG. 10

Credit Card Larceny, Papa Bear Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a credit card and made purchases

AUG. 11

Driving While Intoxicated, Virginia 151, Amherst; an Appomattox woman, 28, was charged 

Malicious Bodily Injury, Galts Mill Road, Madison Heights; a 28-year-old woman was charged 

Driving While Intoxicated, U.S. 29, Amherst; a Michigan man, 25, was charged 

AUG. 12

Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a wallet left at a local business

Larceny, Hilltop Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender retrieved personal information via telephone call

Bad Check/Grand Larceny, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender purchased fuel with a bad check

Petit Larceny, N Coolwell Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a bicycle from a residence

Assault and Battery, Ninth Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 40, was charged

AUG. 13

Grand Larceny, Grove Avenue, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole speakers and an amp from a vehicle parked at a residence

Destruction of Property, Rocky Hill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a window from a local business

Embezzlement, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 22, was charged

Public Intoxication, Hillcrest Drive, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 54, was charged

AUG. 14

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 42, was charged

Credit Card Fraud, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to make purchases

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Evington man, 32, was charged 

AUG. 15

Identity Theft, Southern Lane, Monroe; an unknown offender fraudulently received personal information via phone

Larceny/False Identify to Law Enforcement, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 27, was charged 

Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, was charged

Destruction of Property/Petit Larceny/Abuse-Neglect Child, Pine Acres Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 37, was charged 

AUG. 16

Public Intoxication/Possess a Weapon-Ammo by Felon, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights, 37, was charged 

Possess a Weapon/Ammo by Felon, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights, a Madison Heights man, 21, and a Madison Heights woman, 56, was charged 

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

Get Weekly Amherst News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Load comments