JAN. 26

Public Intoxication, Toytown Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 43, was charged

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a female from Washington State, 33, was charged

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a juvenile was charged

Assault and Battery, Tomlin Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 50, was charged

JAN. 27

Grand Larceny, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a storage shed on personal property

Grand Larceny, Mitchell Bell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a building and stole miscellaneous items

Petit Larceny, Lakeridge Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole mail from a box at a residence

Petit Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole mail from a box at a residence

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise and cards from a local business

JAN. 28

Identity Theft, Amherst County; an unknown offender stole identity to open a utilities account

Grand Larceny, Brightwell’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a pull behind trailer from a residence

Disregard Law Enforcement/Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle/Possession of Marijuana/Reckless Driving/Fail to Yield, Virginia 163, Madison Heights; an Appomattox man, 29, was charged

JAN. 29

Grand Larceny, Galts Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence

Burglary, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items

JAN. 30

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Gladstone woman, 18, was charged

JAN. 31

Trespass, Nottaway Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 31, was charged

FEB. 1

Petit Larceny, Rose’s Mill Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence

Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 41, was charged

Grand Larceny, Shrader Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a cell phone left laying at a business

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office 

