JAN. 26
Public Intoxication, Toytown Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 43, was charged
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a female from Washington State, 33, was charged
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a juvenile was charged
Assault and Battery, Tomlin Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 50, was charged
JAN. 27
Grand Larceny, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a storage shed on personal property
Grand Larceny, Mitchell Bell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a building and stole miscellaneous items
Petit Larceny, Lakeridge Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole mail from a box at a residence
Petit Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole mail from a box at a residence
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise and cards from a local business
JAN. 28
Identity Theft, Amherst County; an unknown offender stole identity to open a utilities account
Grand Larceny, Brightwell’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a pull behind trailer from a residence
Disregard Law Enforcement/Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle/Possession of Marijuana/Reckless Driving/Fail to Yield, Virginia 163, Madison Heights; an Appomattox man, 29, was charged
JAN. 29
Grand Larceny, Galts Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence
Burglary, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items
JAN. 30
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Gladstone woman, 18, was charged
JAN. 31
Trespass, Nottaway Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 31, was charged
FEB. 1
Petit Larceny, Rose’s Mill Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence
Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 41, was charged
Grand Larceny, Shrader Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a cell phone left laying at a business
Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
