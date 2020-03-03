FEB. 1

Petit Larceny, Rose’s Mill Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence

Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 41, was charged

Grand Larceny, Shrader Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a cell phone left laying at a business

FEB. 3

Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Brightwell’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence

Grand Larceny, Riverville Road, Gladstone; an unknown offender stole jewelry from a residence

Driving While Intoxicated/ Driving Suspended, Gouyer Drive, Madison Heights; An Amherst man, 55, was charged

FEB. 4

Petit Larceny, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole documents

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole vehicle parts from a local business

Drug Violation, S Riverview Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 24, was charged

FEB. 5

Grand Larceny, Hilltop Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently received an item through the mail without payment via Facebook market

FEB. 6

Possession of a Firearm/Driving While Intoxicated/Possession of Marijuana, Shearingham Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 21, was charged

Public Intoxication, River Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 37, was charged

FEB. 7

False Report of Crime to Police, Maple Run Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 56, was charged

Counterfeiting/Forgery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender passed a counterfeit bill at a local business

FEB. 8

Assault and Battery, Lipscomb Hollow Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 22, was charged

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 64, was charged

Malicious Wounding/Assault and Battery, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; a Monroe woman, 28, was charged

FEB. 9

Petit Larceny, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence

Property Damage, Crennel Drive, Madison Heights; a dog killed chickens belonging to citizen, the owner of the dog, a Madison Heights woman, 32, was charged

FEB. 10

Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle and boat on personal property

Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, Toytown Road, Amherst; an offender took a vehicle and did not return it. A warrant has been issued but not served at this time.

Credit Card Fraud, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender opened a credit card account under someone else’s name

FEB. 11

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Brookneal woman, 33, was charged

FEB. 12

Petit Larceny, Mountainview Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence

Property Damage, Buffalo Springs Tpk., Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a yard with a vehicle

FEB. 13

Petit Larceny/False Identify self to Law Enforcement, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 35, was charged

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 29, was charged

FEB. 14

Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Altavista woman, 23, was charged

Identity Theft, N Coolwell Road, Amherst; an unknown offender used someone’s identity to fraudulently open an account

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

FEB. 15

Driving under the Influence, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 52, was charged

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

