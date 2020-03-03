FEB. 1
Petit Larceny, Rose’s Mill Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence
Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 41, was charged
Grand Larceny, Shrader Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a cell phone left laying at a business
FEB. 3
Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Brightwell’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence
Grand Larceny, Riverville Road, Gladstone; an unknown offender stole jewelry from a residence
Driving While Intoxicated/ Driving Suspended, Gouyer Drive, Madison Heights; An Amherst man, 55, was charged
FEB. 4
Petit Larceny, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole documents
Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole vehicle parts from a local business
Drug Violation, S Riverview Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 24, was charged
FEB. 5
Grand Larceny, Hilltop Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently received an item through the mail without payment via Facebook market
FEB. 6
Possession of a Firearm/Driving While Intoxicated/Possession of Marijuana, Shearingham Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 21, was charged
Public Intoxication, River Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 37, was charged
FEB. 7
False Report of Crime to Police, Maple Run Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 56, was charged
Counterfeiting/Forgery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender passed a counterfeit bill at a local business
FEB. 8
Assault and Battery, Lipscomb Hollow Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 22, was charged
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 64, was charged
Malicious Wounding/Assault and Battery, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; a Monroe woman, 28, was charged
FEB. 9
Petit Larceny, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence
Property Damage, Crennel Drive, Madison Heights; a dog killed chickens belonging to citizen, the owner of the dog, a Madison Heights woman, 32, was charged
FEB. 10
Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle and boat on personal property
Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, Toytown Road, Amherst; an offender took a vehicle and did not return it. A warrant has been issued but not served at this time.
Credit Card Fraud, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender opened a credit card account under someone else’s name
FEB. 11
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Brookneal woman, 33, was charged
FEB. 12
Petit Larceny, Mountainview Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence
Property Damage, Buffalo Springs Tpk., Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a yard with a vehicle
FEB. 13
Petit Larceny/False Identify self to Law Enforcement, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 35, was charged
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 29, was charged
FEB. 14
Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Altavista woman, 23, was charged
Identity Theft, N Coolwell Road, Amherst; an unknown offender used someone’s identity to fraudulently open an account
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
FEB. 15
Driving under the Influence, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 52, was charged
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.