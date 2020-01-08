DEC. 15
Driving While Intoxicated/Driving without a License, U.S. 29, Amherst; an Amherst man, 43, was charged
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Charlottesville man, 45, was charged
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 33, was charged
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 37, was charged
Possession of alcohol by a person under 21, Virginia 163, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 18, and two Lynchburg men, 18 and 19, were charged
DEC. 17
Larceny, Westwind Court, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently received money for sale of a vehicle via the computer
Larceny, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole wheels from a residence
Petit Larceny, Lancaster Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole two bicycles from a residence
Drug Violation, Martin’s Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 45, was charge
Dec. 18
Property Damage, Winesap Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a mailbox at a residence
Property Damage, Country Village Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a door to a residence
DEC. 21
Larceny/Trespass: After being Forbidden, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 58, was charged
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 39, was charged
Destruction of Property, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence
Petit Larceny, Old Colony Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole medication from a residence
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
