AUG. 1

Petit Larceny, S. Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole items from a purse located in a local business

AUG. 2

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 50, was charged

AUG. 3

Public Intoxication, Assault and Battery, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 38, was charged

AUG 4.

Driving While Intoxicated/Carry Handgun in Public while Intoxicated; an Amherst woman, 33, was charged

AUG. 5

Drug Violation, U.S. 29, Amherst; an Evington man, 43, was charged

AUG. 6

Public Intoxication, S. Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 49, was charged

False Identify Self to Law Enforcement/Obstruction, Ware’s Gap Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 34, was charged

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

