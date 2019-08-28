AUG. 1
Petit Larceny, S. Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole items from a purse located in a local business
AUG. 2
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 50, was charged
AUG. 3
Public Intoxication, Assault and Battery, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 38, was charged
AUG 4.
Driving While Intoxicated/Carry Handgun in Public while Intoxicated; an Amherst woman, 33, was charged
AUG. 5
Drug Violation, U.S. 29, Amherst; an Evington man, 43, was charged
AUG. 6
Public Intoxication, S. Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 49, was charged
False Identify Self to Law Enforcement/Obstruction, Ware’s Gap Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 34, was charged
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office