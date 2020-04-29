APRIL 5
Unlawfully Shoot at Occupied Building, Galts Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fired shots at a residence.
APRIL 6
Petit Larceny, Phelps Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a lawn mower from a residence.
Drug Violation/Public Intoxication, Galts Mill Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 29, was charged.
Possession of Ammo by a Convicted Felon, Galts Mill Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 28, was charged.
APRIL 7
Destruction of Property, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged mailbox in front of a residence.
Grand Larceny, Campbell Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.
APRIL 8
Larceny/Trespassing, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 60, was charged.
Burglary/Property Damage, Puppy Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a residence, doing damage and stole miscellaneous items.
Drug Violation, Martin’s Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 65, was charged.
Obstruction, Martin’s Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 57, was charged.
APRIL 9
Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 26, was charged.
Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 54, was charged.
APRIL 10
Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Scheduled Substance, Dillard Road, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 40, was charged.
APRIL 11
Simple Assault, Lipscomb Hollow Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 23, was charged.
Property Damage, Covey Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a fence on personal property.
APRIL 12
Grand Larceny/Elude/False Identify Self to Law Enforcement, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 37, was charged.
APRIL 13
Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; two Lynchburg men, 32 and 40, were charged.
Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a local business.
Property Damage, Warrick Barn Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a fence on personal property.
Credit Card Fraud, Bryant Hollow Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently received money from a credit/debit card.
Grand Larceny, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.
Petit Larceny, Samson Way, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole an inspection sticker from a vehicle parked at a residence.
APRIL 14
Unlawfully Shoot Missile at Occupied Building, Kentmoor Farm Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender shot at a residence from a vehicle.
Breaking and Entering, Leftwich Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a home and stole miscellaneous items.
APRIL 16
Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.
APRIL 17
Obstruction/Fail to Drive on the Right Side of the Road/Reckless Driving/Elude, Virginia 130, Monroe; a Timberville man, 38, was charged.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
