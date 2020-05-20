APRIL 26
» Drug Violation, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 51, and a Madison Heights woman, 35, were charged.
APRIL 27
» Credit Card Larceny: Take/Obtain Number, Stapleton Road, Gladstone; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to purchase merchandise.
APRIL 29
» Obstruction/Resist, Opus Lane, Amherst, an Amherst man, 21, was charged.
» Credit Card Fraud, Covey Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently used someone’s identification to attempt to open a credit card account.
» Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 31, was charged.
APRIL 30
» Computer Fraud, Richmond Hwy., Gladstone; an unknown offender fraudulently scammed a citizen out of money via internet.
MAY 1
» Obtain Money by False Pretense, Bobwhite Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently received money from a citizen via internet.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
