APRIL 12

Grand Larceny/Elude/False Identify Self to Law Enforcement, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 37, was charged.

APRIL 13

Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; two Lynchburg men, 32 and 40, were charged.

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a local business.

Property Damage, Warrick Barn Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a fence on personal property.

Credit Card Fraud, Bryant Hollow Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently received money from a credit/debit card.

Grand Larceny, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Samson Way, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole an inspection sticker from a vehicle parked at a residence.

APRIL 14

Unlawfully Shoot Missile at Occupied Building, Kentmoor Farm Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender shot at a residence from a vehicle.

Breaking and Entering, Leftwich Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a home and stole miscellaneous items.

APRIL 16

Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.

APRIL 17

Obstruction/Fail to Drive on the Right Side of the Road/Reckless Driving/Elude, Virginia 130, Monroe; a Timberville man, 38, was charged.

APRIL 20

Grand Larceny, Dillard Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into several vehicles parked at a residence and stole miscellaneous items.

Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Credit Card Fraud, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to obtain cash.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a gas can from a vehicle parked at a local business.

APRIL 21

Grand Larceny/Property Damage, Burford Farm Road, Monroe; an unknown offender broke into a vehicle parked at a residence and stole several firearms.

APRIL 23

Driving while Intoxicated/Neglect of Child, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 38, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Old Country Road, Monroe; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.

APRIL 24

Public Intoxication/Assault of Law Enforcement Officer/Obstruction, Dawson Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 27, was charged.

APRIL 25

Larceny, Adrian Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole money from a residence.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Eastview Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole tools from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office 

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Load comments