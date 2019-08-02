Colonial Day

Amherst County Colonial Day will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 on the grounds of the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society.

Colonial interpreters will demonstrate blacksmithing, silversmithing, flax dressing, pouch making, lace making and spinning and portray Revolutionary War soldiers, a physician/surgeon, a fifer and drummer, a colonial musician, military drilling and marching.

The event also will feature Benjamin Franklin, portrayed by Mike Kochan of Pennsylvania, and a number of his experiments; period games, quill pen writing and carding wool. Monacan Indian Nation members also will be on hand to share the local tribe’s story and craftsmanship.

The free program is open to the public and made possible through The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation. The museum is located at 154 South Main St. in Amherst. For more information call (434) 946-9068 or email staff@amherstcountymuseum.org.

