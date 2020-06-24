Businesses and places of public gathering in Amherst County now are legally required to have a trash container on site, according to an ordinance the board of supervisors approved on June 16.
“A citizen constructively observed that many of the businesses along our commercial corridors do not have readily available trash receptacles near their entrances and exits, and that seemed to be contributing to litter problems on these corridors,” a written presentation to supervisors on the measure from County Administration Dean Rodgers states.
A notice has gone out to county businesses informing them of the change, which Rodgers said is part of the county’s recently declared “war on trash” aimed at improving the overall appearance of Amherst County.
The Coalition for a Cleaner County, a group that formed this year, approves of the measure and has had three trash cleanup days in recent weeks and plans to do quarterly events, according to Rodgers.
Failure to place the containers can lead to a fine of $50 for each day of violation, according to the ordinance. County Attorney Michael Lockaby told supervisors the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office would enforce the measure. No one spoke for or against the measure during a June 16 public hearing.
In a separate matter, supervisors also amended the county’s parking ordinance to raise the fine for parking in a fire lane at local businesses from $10 to $100. County officials said the increased fine is a stronger deterrent for adhering to the parking rule.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.