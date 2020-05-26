Amherst County officials are advertising a fiscal year 2021 budget that contains no tax increases, proposes a 2% pay raise for employees and has tightened spending to offset the negative economic effects of the novel coronavirus.
The county’s board of supervisors was heavily leaning toward potential real estate tax increases of 2 cents per $100 of assessed value, 4 cents or 6 cents to generate more revenue in planning for future challenges. They recently changed course when the coronavirus pandemic crippled the local economy in the past few months. Until COVID-19 hit, the county was achieving a decline in its unemployment rate in recent years, dropping from 6.7% in 2012 to 3.3% in February, according to county officials.
The crisis led to 1,059 county residents, or 7% of the county’s workforce, out of work and filing for unemployment benefits as of May 15, according to County Administrator Dean Rodgers’ written budget summary to the supervisors.
“In many ways, this is a wait-and-see budget because we will be looking at revenues in particular as they come in throughout the year to determine whether our estimates are too low or too high,” Rodgers told supervisors Tuesday of planning for the virus’s effects on county finances and making later adjustments as needed.
The $43 million proposed budget that takes effect July 1 is a decrease of about $500,000, or 1%, according to Rodgers’ summary.
Priorities in the budget are maintaining level funding for Amherst County Public Schools at $13.9 million, planning for inflation costs, compensating employees with a pay increase and adjusting salaries to give many employees more pay to make their jobs more competitive, particularly in the areas of public safety and law enforcement, Rodgers said.
Fiscal challenges from COVID-19 led supervisors to implement a 2% raise rather than a 3% pay hike. Employees of Amherst County Public Schools initially were set to receive a 3% but because of state funding cuts from the pandemic were reduced to 1.5% with hopes of a potential later bonus if money becomes availabe, the county’s school board recently decided.
The county also held back on adding personnel to some departments and delayed several major capital improvement projects to make ends meet, along with more than $700,000 in sweeping cuts across all county departments and offices.
“Everybody participated in this budget at one point or another,” Rodgers said of the cuts in response to COVID-19.
During a May 19 work session Rodgers reviewed revenues and budgets in the past five years in explaining the need to plan ahead while factoring in inflation’s costs on running the county government, which was driving the tax increase talks prior to COVID-19.
“For the most part, revenues have always stayed ahead of expenses in one degree or another. … Inflation is always rising the cost of everything we do, yet our revenues stay roughly the same,” Rodgers said. “For the most part, our revenues increase 1.5% a year while expenses increase 2%. Eventually expenses will overtake revenues.”
While the challenges from the virus are many, he said county staff anticipates finances may be “back to normal” in early 2021.
The county has taken other steps to raise revenue in some areas during the crisis, such as increasing building fees for the first time in a decade, and is set to consider other tax changes pertaining to business activity in the county, as well as cigarette and meal taxes, later this year.
For several years county salaries have lagged behind market average, leading to critical positions going unfilled and some departments experiencing nearly 100% turnover, according to Rodgers.
“County government has, in some ways, become a training ground for the staff of surrounding localities as we hire new people, train them and then lose them to localities that pay more for jobs with similar or fewer responsibilities,” he said in a written budget presentation.
To stop the “hemorrhaging” of staff, the proposed budget increases salaries for emergency medical service crews and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Department employees at $40,000 and brings 34 of 90 positions in the rest of county government up to market average.
“This salary challenges preceded COVID-19 and will exist after the economy settles out,” Rodgers added.
Tightened spending, increased workload The budget includes “increased belt-tightened measures,” Rodgers said, and drew an estimated $460,000 of additional money from real estate taxes, which make up 34% of the revenue. Property values have increased on average 3.5% in a recent countywide property tax assessment, according to the budget outline.
Supervisors decided not to equalize the tax rate, or reduce taxes to a level where revenues do not increase as a result of the reassessment, to help offset a loss of about $725,000 in revenue in the first three quarters of FY ‘21 because of COVID-19 and absorb the effects of inflation beyond the current fiscal year.
“Without adding any new programs or positions, the cost of performing its primary and state-mandated functions will cost more than the county receives in revenue by FY ’25,” Rodgers said.
The county’s effort to make wireless broadband services available to rural underserved areas through a partnership with SCS Broadband, a local company, was on the brink of completion before COVID-19 stopped the shipment from China of crucial transmitters needed the last two of seven towers used to facilitate equipment, according to Rodgers. The county is hopeful by the end of the summer broadband service will be available to more than 90% of the county’s residents what Rodgers described as a reasonable cost.
The capital improvement plan for the 2021 fiscal year includes $458,000, including $100,000 each for a bridge repair project on the Percival Island Trail at the edge of Madison Heights and refurbishing a tanker truck for the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department, and $258,000 for an ambulance. A planned financial software upgrade among various departments, a projected cost of $400,000, and developing a master plan for Madison Heights, an effort budgeted at $200,000, were delayed to the 2022 fiscal year.
Rodgers said the desired outcome of the master plan is providing a town center for Madison Heights “nestled in an attractive, walkable community of various types of housing, public parks and facilities and businesses” and facilitating investment by developers into the county’s most populated area.
With no new positions added to the upcoming budget, Rodgers said staff continues to wear many hats and face growing workloads. For example, five years ago a Child Services Act coordinator managed foster care and services for 25 years and now the same employee, with the help of a part-time assistant, manages care for more than 120 children.
“The size of government is not growing, it is shrinking in proportion to the workload,” he said.
In 2016, the last time the county raised taxes with a 5-cent hike the real estate rate, he said revenue from one cent of the tax hike was dedicated to hire three emergency medical technicians for public safety. “Those positions have not been filled because we struggle to keep the existing positions,” Rodgers said. “Yet the number of 911 calls increases.”
Supervisors commended county staff for presenting a balanced budget in dire fiscal times.
“It’s kind of been all over the place, ups and downs. I don’t think anyone of us could have seen this COVID-19 pandemic,” Supervisor Tom Martin said. “I do appreciate the work staff has done and all the work the employees did to cut the budget.”
Supervisor David Pugh added the budget process has been a tough one and thanked the staff for helping get through it.
Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said she encourages county residents to dig into the document and bring forward any questions or concerns.
Supervisors will hold a public hearing June 2 at 7 p.m. at the Amherst County administration building, 153 Washington St., Amherst. The draft budget is available for viewing online at www.countyofamherst.com. Go Meetings/Agendas tab and click on the May 19 work session link.
Reach Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
