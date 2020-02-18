Amherst County recently announced the appointment of Brian Thacker as the new director of public works. Thacker, who has more than 20 years of experience in waste services and an educational background in business administration, succeeds Keith Stevens in the role.

Thacker, a native of Lancaster, Virginia, received his bachelor’s degree from Christopher Newport University, a master’s degree from Troy University and a doctorate from Liberty University with a specialization in leadership.

“I am blessed by the privilege to share my hears of experience with Amherst County and its residents and my family is looking forward to the opportunities offered by the area,” Thacker said in a statement.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

