Amherst County has announced the hiring of Joy Niehaus as its public information officer.

In the role Niehaus will handle county press releases, interact with the public, update the county’s website and serve as coordinator and contact person for the county’s Facebook page. She also will serve as an administrative assistance in the County Administration office.

She graduated from Liberty University in 2006 with a degree in communications and is working toward a master’s degree in strategic communications.

She and her family have lived in Amherst County since 2010.

“As a writer I am passionate about building community and telling stories,” Niehaus said in a news release. “I believe in making a difference by investing in our neighbors and those around us. I look forward to this opportunity to use my experience and training to represent and serve Amherst County.”

Get Weekly Amherst News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Contact Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551 or jfaulconer@newsadvance.com.

Load comments