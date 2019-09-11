Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD, SOUTHEASTERN AMHERST, THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG, NORTHERN CAMPBELL, WESTERN APPOMATTOX, AND SOUTHWESTERN BUCKINGHAM COUNTIES... UNTIL 630 PM EDT. AT 530 PM EDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEW GLASGOW TO NEAR COLEMAN FALLS. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND HALF INCH HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LYNCHBURG... AMHERST... APPOMATTOX... BENT CREEK... AND CONCORD. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LIBERTY UNIVERSITY AND LYNCHBURG AIRPORT. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.