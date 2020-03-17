Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers announced Tuesday the county is adopting a "minimum staffing" policy for county staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Department and agency heads are instructed to direct non-essential personnel to operate from home to minimize social interactions, according to a news release. "We will be sensitive to stagger those who are asked to report so no individual bears the entire burden of this policy," the release said.
The policy will remain in effect as long as public schools are closed. Employees will have online access. Chairs of appointed boards and commissions are invited to rearrange agendas to postpone less urgent work until after social distancing is no longer a necessity, the county said. As of noon Tuesday, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors would continue to meet as scheduled to conduct county business.
The policy does not apply to public safety, public works, constitutional officers or the Amherst court system, though departments such as the sheriff, commissioner of the revenue, treasurer and commonwealth's attorney are invited to join.
"As a local government we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our residents," the release said, adding elected officials are monitoring the local impact of the pandemic. "We are daily evaluating how we serve the public while considering the ever changing dynamics of the situation."
The release urges residents to avoid bars, dining in restaurants, gyms and other gathering places where 10 or more would gather, and urges citizens to pay taxes and water bills, as well as submitting many permit applications, on the county's website at https://countyofamherst.com.
