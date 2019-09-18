More than two months after holding Amherst’s first Fourth of July week summer parade and festivities to honor emergency response workers, town officials already are planning for next year’s event.
Amherst Town Council voted unanimously during its Sept. 11 meeting to authorize up to $10,000 out of the town’s general fund contingency as seed money for next summer’s parade, concert and fireworks show around the July 4 holiday. The town held a daytime parade, evening concert and fireworks show on June 29 with a new parade route from the Amherst Public Library, north on Main Street and taking a right onto Second Street.
“We had a decent turnout for our first time,” said Amherst Police Chief Bobby Shiflett, who spearheaded organizing the event, adding: “The sky’s the limit with this thing ... I think it’s an excellent thing for the town to do.”
Shiflett stressed the importance of starting preparation well ahead of time, explaining some businesses chipped in at the eleventh hour to support it across the finish line in late June. He said he envisions the parade gaining in popularity and gathering as much attendance as the Town of Amherst Christmas Parade.
A few council members said they want to ensure Shiflett isn’t getting too overwhelmed with planning. Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said the recently formed Town of Amherst Christmas Parade Committee, which is taking over the organization of this year’s Christmas parade after a local nonprofit stopped sponsoring it, could help plan the summer event. Tuggle said it would be a smooth transition for the committee after the Dec. 6 parade.
Vice Mayor Rachel Carton said she would like to see more sponsorship opportunities and community support as the event continues next year and in future years.
“We have to have a goal to grow toward,” Carton said. “We can’t be expected to keep paying this bill because it’s too much on the town residents. This is too much to ask the town to pay for.”
Town Manager Sara Carter said the biggest funding commitments are securing a band for the concert and fireworks. The town came in under its $10,000 budget this summer and “there was a lot of bang for the buck.”
“There were a lot of things that came in cheaper because people were trying to help us get off the ground,” Carter said.
Carter said the event would be easier to pull off next year and recommended the town keep its $10,000 commitment level as the event continues and hopefully picks up more funding sources.
Meanwhile, the town’s Christmas parade is set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6. The town’s planning committee for the event is accepting nominations as part of a contest to decide the parade’s theme.
The contest is open to all and the suggested theme must be one that participating floats can decorate to celebrate the Christmas season, according to a notice on the town’s Facebook page. The winner will receive a gift and be invited to serve as the event’s grand marshal, according to the post.
All entries must be received no later than Friday, Oct. 4. The Christmas parade was canceled last year due to inclement weather. This year’s parade is scheduled to take place rain or shine, according to the town.
To take part in the contest, visit www.amherst.gov/events/christmas-parade.
In other news, council approved an amendment to the town’s parking ordinance to keep commercial truck vehicles from extended or overnight parking along Main Street and prohibiting parking in any way that blocks a portion of marked bicycle lanes. No residents spoke on the parking changes during a public hearing.
Council also authorized advertising for a public hearing at its Oct. 9 meeting on pursuing federal money for a major project to rehabilitate and replace several sewer lines as needed, rebuild a sewer pump station on U.S. 60 West and upgrade the town’s wastewater treatment plant. The planning for the project goes back as far as 2008, Carter said, and is estimated to cost $6 million to $7 million.
