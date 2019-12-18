A developer’s request to place a conservation easement on roughly 76 acres around the former Amherst mill undergoing construction to become a new brewery and restaurant drew heavy discussion from Amherst Town Council at its Dec. 11 meeting.
The property is located on the south side of Union Hill Road between the former Amherst Milling Company, a longtime working mill that closed in 2017, and the nearby Mill Race subdivision. Dave McCormack, owner of Waukeshaw Development, Inc., the company transforming the old mill into a new business called Camp Trapezium, has said it will serve craft beer and brick-oven pizza and is targeted to open next year.
A conservation easement — a voluntary legal agreement between a landowner and government agency or entity — permanently limits use of the land and ensures no future development on the land occurs. Council is considering amending the town’s comprehensive plan, a tool to guide growth and development, to allow the easement and held a public hearing during the meeting that drew no speakers.
McCormack told council his goal through the easement is to retain the bucolic nature of the mill property. The land he owns includes areas of the nearby subdivision that weren’t developed as envisioned, according to the town.
The company invested several million dollars into the mill property to create something special for the town and McCormack feels its important to preserve the site and areas near it beyond his ownership, he said to council.
The concern officials raised with the request is the town has invested water and sewer infrastructure in a portion of the planned easement area in hopes of attracting growth from development. Councilman Ken Watts referred to a “contentious debate” in late 2017 when the Amherst County Board of Supervisors approved revising the county’s comprehensive plan to remove a large amount of land from a designated growth area at the request of the owner, Debra Speyer.
About 90% of her approximately 480 acres along U.S. 60 West fell within a designated growth area that was based largely on where water and sewer infrastructure was located. Watts said during a September 2017 meeting of the Amherst County Planning Commission the town wanted to preserve an area town officials thought was previously planned for attracting future development and the town spent a couple of million dollars to run utility lines to accommodate the envisioned growth.
Watts told McCormack while he fully supports his efforts to restore the mill, a project he described as beautiful, his concern is utilities are in place and ready for future growth and the planned conservation easement would cause the town’s infrastructure investment to be landlocked and essentially negated.
“This conservation [easement] is forever,” Watts said. “... Once it’s there, it’s there. It’s done.”
The Amherst Town Planning Commission during its Dec. 4 meeting voted 3-2 to recommend denial of the request. Town Manager Sara Carter said the commission reached its vote while trying to balance concerns on existing utilities, growth and limited areas in town where future development can occur with supporting McCormack’s overall mill restoration project.
At McCormack’s request, council deferred action on the request for 30 days.
McCormack described the mill as one of the most historic properties in Amherst County and told council he’s hopeful the benefits the new business will bring can offset any planned loss the town is fearful of. He said he appreciates the town’s investment in utilities to attract residential growth and he’s hoping the land near the mill can be used for activities such as bike trails and recreation that can “amp up” the town’s tourism.
“I think if there was development around the mill it wouldn’t be such a special place,” McCormack said.
Councilwoman Janice Wheaton asked McCormack if he would consider amending his request so some acreage is not conflicting with the desired growth area. The acreage includes 17 acres in and immediately surrounding the mill and 59 additional acres in the project’s vicinity.
“I could easily go for that,” Watts said of the idea.
McCormack said he would need to look at the ramifications of splitting the acreage up in the request. “I’m trying to create a buffer,” he told council. “When you look around that pastoral setting and the mill, the building is critically important but so is that viewshed. It’s as important as the building itself.”
He said he thinks if the scenery is chipped away some, the site’s historical significance and beauty would be diminished. McCormack added much of the ingredients for the food and beverage in the new business would be grown on the land.
Wheaton said she appreciates conservation easements but also is looking at the town’s interest for responding to desired growth.
“There’s limited land for development,” Wheaton said. “I think that’s our objective for the town, to try to generate growth ...”
Carter said the area the conservation easement is planned for long has been thought of as a potential development hub and a concern is nothing will come of the significant investment in infrastructure. “There’s substantial capacity in the system in this location,” Carter said of the utility lines.
“We’re talking miles of pipe,” Vice Mayor Rachel Carton added.
Councilman Kenneth Bunch asked McCormack about splitting the easement in half around the water line area. “Personally I’d like to see a compromise,” Bunch said. “I definitely support what you are trying to do ... but I don’t want to lose the potential of that upper portion [of land] being developed.”
McCormack said he’d like to explore the matter further with the town. “I could take a look at what the implications could be,” he said of splitting up the easement area.
Also during the meeting, council voted 4-1, with Wheaton opposed, to amend town code to allow mixed residential and commercial uses in the same building in the town’s B-1 and B-2 zoned districts. Currently, those two districts allow residential and commercial development but not within the same building.
Carter said if a person wanted to have a commercial and residential space within the same building on Second Street, for example, such a request couldn’t be done in those districts without amending the town code. From a planning and zoning viewpoint, restricting the two uses in the same building is an “old school” way of thinking.
Such mixed uses occur in the same structure in the town’s Central Business District.
“There’s no good reason in town why we wouldn’t allow that,” Carter said of allowing the mixed uses in the same building. “We’re just offering more flexibility for property owners.”
