The online broadcasting of Amherst County Board of Supervisors meetings, which has become common in recent months during the COVID-19 pandemic, will remain in place for good following action at the board’s June 2 meeting.
The board decided by a formal vote to continue the arrangement of streaming supervisors’ meetings and Amherst County Service Authority meetings via YouTube. County meetings also are posted on the county’s official Facebook page.
The livestreaming of meetings began in March because of social distancing and the state’s stay-at-home order. “One of the lessons learned from COVID-19 is how easy it is to broadcast to the public,” County Administrator Dean Rodgers said to supervisors at the June 2 meeting.
Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said she believes transparency of county government is vital and said the livestreaming is beneficial for residents.
“Not everybody can get to these board meetings,” Tucker said. “I think it’s a healthy thing for our community.”
Supervisor Tom Martin said he has heard from citizens who have told him they have watched the meetings online and the practice is not a burden to staff resources.
“We do want to be transparent to our citizens,” Martin said.
Also during the June 2 meeting, the board authorized $16,700 of unspent money for painting the interior of the the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society in the county’s current budget go toward replacing the museum’s south porch floor.
The county had approved $26,500 for the painting project, which was completed at $9,800. The south porch floor of the museum on South Main Street in Amherst is showing relatively significant signs of deterioration, according to the county.
The floor replacement is projected to cost $7,275 and the board has authorized using savings to go into the county’s general fund for the purpose of replacing a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at the county’s recreation and parks headquarters in Monroe.
In other news, the board authorized a public hearing for its June 16 meeting, an amendment to a county ordinance that aims to raise the fine for parking in a fire lane at local businesses from $10 to $100. The county believes the current $10 fine is not enough of a deterrent for parking in a fire lane.
Another proposed ordinance amendment aims to require businesses to have “reasonably placed” trash receptacles to receive refuse created on their premises, including by customers who have recently purchased goods or services there. Rodgers said the measure is in line with the county’s recently declared “war on trash” and trying to alleviate littering in Amherst County.
He said the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce and Amherst County Economic Development Authority has been informed of the proposed ordinance and making sure the business community is aware of the June 16 public hearing.
The hearings are at 7 p.m. June 16 at the county administration office, 153 Washington St., Amherst.
