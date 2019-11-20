The Town of Amherst Police Department for the second year is participating in a toy drive to provide Christmas gifts for local youth in need.
Chief Bobby Shiflett said the town helped reach 365 children in more than 170 households last year with gifts. A box was set up Monday at the town hall building on South Main Street to collect gifts through Dec. 16.
Recipients interested in receiving gifts should sign up with the Amherst County Department of Social Services by Nov. 22, he said.
Once the toy drive is completed he said the department will take part in a day of delivery, he said. The town is seeking donation of new toys, not anything used, clothing, school supplies and ages are from toddler to teenage years, he said.
This year he wants the drive to expand to reach high school age children as well, Shiflett said. He was inspired last year to start the drive from a person he knew in a previous position who spearheaded a toy drive and it was a wonderful idea, he said.
“There were a lot of kids last year in need,” Shiflett said. “I don’t want to see children go without getting something.”
Donations can be dropped off during business hours weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “We prefer items to be unwrapped and are always accepting donations of wrapping paper and gift boxes,” a post on the town’s official Facebook said.
Athletic items also are a big request, the post said. For more information, call (434) 946-7885.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
